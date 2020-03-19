NYC Bagel and Sandwich Shop Shifts to Delivery and Take-Out Only

( RestaurantNews.com ) In an effort to protect the safety and well-being of guests, team members and local communities, NYC Bagel and Sandwich Shop has eliminated seating and is offering pick-up and delivery options only. To continue serving Steaming Hot Fresh Baked Bagels! for an at home treat, many locations offer the convenience of ordering ahead for quick in-store or curbside pickup, online or through third-party services. To learn more, please visit www.nycbagelfranchise.com .

“Our doors may be temporarily closed, but our hot bagels are still available as we are aiming to provide a comfort treat to families in the communities we serve,” says Joe Smith, CEO and founder of NYC Bagel and Sandwich Shop. “As we take the coronavirus outbreak very seriously, we are committed to demonstrating to our guests that we take great pride in delivering on our purpose statement – guaranteeing every customer a clean, courteous, family-friendly, fun and scrumptious experience. It is important we provide this quality of service now more than ever.”

NYC Bagel franchisees are taking the following preventive measures in an effort to mitigate the in-store risk of exposure to the coronavirus:

Eliminated seating to promote social distancing

Encouraging online and mobile orders and expanding the option for curbside service

Promoting delivery availability through third-party services, where available

Amending store hours to allow for employee relief and additional deep cleaning and disinfecting procedures

The locally owned and operated franchise locations are committed to complying with federal, state and local restaurant mandates and therefore may amend stores hours.