Pilot Orders Pizza for Passengers Stuck on Snowy Tarmac

From www.dailynews.com By DAVID MATTHEWS

Talk about a first-class act.

Passengers on an Air Canada Toronto-to-Halifax-bound flight were rightly bummed out when a snowstorm forced them to make an unscheduled landing in New Brunswick Monday night.

Luckily for them, the flight’s pilot ordered 23 pizzas to be delivered the plane as it waited on the tarmac.

The pilot ordered the fresh pepperoni-topped pies from Minglers Restaurant and Pub in Oromocto.

The manager of the restaurant said the staff found the unusual order hilarious.

"We told him we could have them made in an hour or hour and a half," manager Jofee Larivée told CNN.

When the pies were ready, they was delivered to the plane’s door on the tarmac.

On tarmac in Fredericton on flight #608 flight diverted from HALIFAX PIZZA had arrived! #cbc #aircanada pic.twitter.com/VlXxdbiOty — Bill Karsten (@bill_karsten) March 5, 2019

The passengers were stuck on the plane for about eight hours after boarding in Toronto. The flight typically takes about two hours.

According to Larivée, the pilot even called back on Tuesday to thank her and her staff for getting the pizzas to the plane so quickly.

After being waylaid for the night, the flight landed in Halifax Tuesday afternoon.