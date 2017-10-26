NSF International Certifies That the Soda Gun Jetter Conforms to the Requirements of NSF/ANSI Standard 18 – Manual Food and Beverage Dispensing Equipment

(RestaurantNews.com) Soda Gun Jetter officially announces an NSF Rating for its revolutionary fully automatic sustainable bar soda gun cleaning system.

This mark is your assurance that the Soda Gun Jetter has been tested by one of the most respected independent certification organizations in existence today. It is valued by consumers, manufacturers, retailers and regulatory agencies worldwide.

Recognized by regulatory agencies at the local, state, federal and international level, the NSF certification mark means that the Soda Gun Jetter complies with all standard health code requirements.

The Soda Gun Jetter uses only water to “pressure wash” the bar soda gun nozzles so there is never a buildup of syrup to cause the growth of mold, bacteria and slime thus eliminating potential food safety violations. It is fully automatic and runs during off hours.

Joe Nicholson, inventor of the Soda Gun Jetter said, “Until now you have had no practical way of cleaning the soda gun drain line. We see this on almost every installation. The syrup builds up and the flies breed in your drain tubes. The fully automatic Soda Gun Jetter flushes the drain lines daily and removes one of the major sources of fruit fly activity.”

For more information, please visit www.sodagunjetter.com.

