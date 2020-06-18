Nati Harnik
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

‘Now we have everyone’s eyes and ears:’ Juneteenth march organizers focus on police reform

June 18, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Jessica Villagomez
Nati Harnik

March for US 2020, scheduled for Friday morning, will focus on community organizing around the city.