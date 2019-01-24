Now Serving At A Taco Bell Near You: Nacho Fries Are Officially Back

Taco Bell kicks off 2019 with the return of fan-favorite Nacho Fries and an all-new movie trailer that is out of this world

Irvine, CA (RestaurantNews.com) After making the biggest debut in Taco Bell history nearly one year ago, the critically-acclaimed Nacho Fries return to menus today for a limited time. Challenging the traditional french fry paradigm, Nacho Fries quickly became a cheesy fan-favorite during their first two stints on Taco Bell’s menu in 2018. Since their departure, the brand has heard an outpour of love from fans both in restaurants and on social media, pleading for their return. Well, fans’ wishes have officially been granted – Nacho Fries, crisped to perfection and coated in bold Mexican seasoning, served with a dippable side of warm Nacho Cheese sauce, are back.

Not only did Taco Bell’s famous fries change the game, bucking the standard french fry and ketchup pairing, they also took a page out of the entertainment industry’s playbook by creating movie trailers that are too good to be true. The production arm behind the brand’s first two viral trailers, aptly titled Live Más Productions, is back at it again.

“We are delighted to have Nacho Fries make their cinematic return, this time starring in ‘Retrieval,’ in which we seek to address the question of ‘where do Nacho Fries keep going?’ with a new genre and new hero who will go to all lengths to bring them back,” said Marisa Thalberg, Global Chief Brand Officer at Taco Bell Corp. “We humbly submit — For Your Consideration — that we have another big award winner now hitting screens, and most importantly, restaurants.”

For the highly-anticipated return of Nacho Fries, Live Más Productions introduces “Retrieval,” starring James Marsden as a devoted father who investigates the biggest question the brand’s fans have raised – why have fries vanished and where did they go? The aspirational movie trailer, produced in partnership with Deutsch LA, premieres on all major networks today.

Taco Bell first debuted the instantly iconic fries with the conspiracy theory trailer “Web of Fries” which explored the reasons Taco Bell was prevented from offering fries in the first place. This past summer the series continued with “Web of Fries II,” highlighting Taco Bell’s victory over the “Burger People” in a future dystopia.

Nacho Fries are now available a la carte for $1.29, Supreme for $2.49, or Bell Grande for $3.49 which comes with classic Taco Bell add-ons including seasoned beef, nacho cheese sauce, tomatoes and sour cream. They also come in the brand’s famous $5 box which includes the Nacho Fries alongside a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, a Doritos® Locos Taco and a medium drink.

