Now THIS is News You’ll Love: PUMPKIN IS BACK at Caribou Coffee!

Fall Drinks and Delicious Bites Are Here With Endless Ways to Get your Pumpkin Fix

Minneapolis, MN ( RestaurantNews.com ) Have you heard that Fall Favorites are back at Caribou Coffee , starting TOMORROW, Thursday, August 27th? We don’t think Mother Nature received our memo, but regardless – our guests are excited for the return of their favorite drinks and treats! Might we suggest a refreshing Iced Pumpkin Crafted Press…or a Blended Pumpkin White Mocha until we start feeling that oh-so-familiar crisp in the air?

Whether your favorite drink is hot or cold, light or indulgent (psst…try our velvety-smooth Nitro Cold Press), the Fall menu offers endless ways to get your pumpkin fix, your way. Caribou Coffee only offers real ingredients in our handcrafted beverages…and our pumpkin sauce is no exception. It’s made from real pumpkin puree and has a distinct flavor that is unique to Caribou.

Other fall treats include the return of our Maple Waffle Sandwich, Caribou’s wildly popular take on chicken and waffles, and of course, our scrumptious pumpkin bread.

Here are all the ways to fall into the season at Caribou Coffee…

Pumpkin Paired with Nitro Cold Press for Draft Deliciousness

Caribou blend cold press coffee is infused with nitrogen for a creamy, smooth coffee that’s rich in flavor.

Nitro Pumpkin White Mocha

Nitro Pumpkin Latte

Fall In Love with Hot Pumpkin Favorites Again!

Pumpkin White Mocha

Pumpkin Latte

Pumpkin Chai

Pumpkin Crafted Press

Pumpkin BRR… Fection!

Iced or Blended Pumpkin White Mocha

Iced Pumpkin Latte

Iced Pumpkin Chai

Iced Pumpkin Crafted Press



Fall Food Favorites back by Popular Demand

Maple Waffle Sandwich – This fan favorite is Caribou’s take on chicken and waffles, made with chicken sausage, gouda and a cage free egg between two maple waffles.

Pumpkin Bread – Soft tender pumpkin loaf cake topped with pecans and pumpkins seeds. A guest go-to!

About Caribou Coffee®

Founded in 1992, Caribou Coffee provides high-quality handcrafted beverages and food options to fuel life’s adventures, both big and small. While all coffee continues to be small batch roasted in Minnesota, the company has 320 company owned locations nationwide, 130 domestic license locations in 22 states, and over 280 international franchise stores in 11 countries. Known for a commitment to sustainability, Caribou was the first major U.S. coffeehouse to serve 100% Rainforest Alliance Certified

coffees and espresso. Caribou Coffee products can also be found in grocery stores, mass retailers, club stores, foodservice providers, hotels, entertainment venues and online. To learn more about Caribou Coffee, visit CaribouCoffee.com and follow the coffeehouse on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Sign up for Caribou Coffee’s loyalty program, Caribou Perks, at www.caribouperks.com .

For interview opportunities or additional questions, please contact Katie Welch Len at 612-720-9374 or katiep@newsworthycommunications.com

The post Now THIS is News You'll Love: PUMPKIN IS BACK at Caribou Coffee! first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.