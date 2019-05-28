Now on the Menu: The 2019 Know-It-All Guide to Restaurant Technology

(RestaurantNews.com) Starfleet Research has announced the release of The 2019 Smart Decision Guide to Restaurant Management and POS Systems.

This marks the 4th edition of this popular resource for restaurant owners, operators and other IT decision makers who are looking for clear and unbiased guidance for improving the performance of their existing restaurant technologies, or for upgrading to new technologies.

Currently available for complimentary download, this Smart Decision Guide title is considered by many industry experts to be the most comprehensive and authoritative roadmap to success when it comes to next-generation restaurant technologies. 92% of restaurant owners and operators rated previous editions as “valuable” or “extremely valuable.”

The new edition, which consists of 5 chapters and runs 42 pages, is completely revised and updated to reflect emerging demographic and technology trends as well as the latest platform capabilities.

It was independently produced by Starfleet Research, the leading provider of best practices IT market research for the hospitality industry, in partnership with Restaurant Technology News and with underwriting support from the following leading technology solution providers: Benseron Hospitality / Linga POS, Infor Hospitality, Oracle Food & Beverage, Restaurant365 and Toast.

Among the key research findings:

Nearly one-quarter (24 percent) of restaurant operators who have not upgraded their core restaurant management and POS system within the past 3 years plan to do so in the next 12 months.

84 percent of full-service restaurants, and 72 percent of quick service and fast casual restaurants, report that they achieved “significant” or “dramatic” improvement in revenue performance after deploying next-generation restaurant management and POS systems

91 percent of restaurant operators “agree” or “strongly agree” that technology platform interoperability is a key success factor.

Restaurant workforce management solutions typically reduce labor costs by 4 to 5 percent.

More than three-quarters (78 percent) of restaurant operators cite the benefits of POS mobility as the top reason to upgrade their technology capabilities.

Nearly three-quarters (73 percent) of restaurant operators agree that adequate user training ranks as a key success factor in maximizing the value of a restaurant management and POS system.

The 2019 Smart Decision Guide to Restaurant Management and POS Systems is currently available for complimentary download. Please click here to read more and to access.

Starfleet Research, the IT market research arm of Starfleet Media, provides in-depth perspectives and insights about topics related to hospitality technology. Each year, Starfleet Research benchmarks best practices in technology-enabled business initiatives across thousands of hotels and restaurants.