Now that the Eagles are Super Bowl champs, eat some hoagies in their honor

The Super Bowl is over, but that doesn't mean we can't celebrate Philadelphia a little longer, say, in the form of a hoagie.

Like its counterparts the sub, hero and grinder, there are a number of origin stories for the word "hoagie," the Pennsylvania name for Italian-style sandwiches crammed into loaves.

According to an article published by the Pennsylvania Center for the Book, one such story is tied to the site of Philadelphia's former Navy yard, then known as Hog Island. Supposedly, the Italian immigrants who brought their sandwiches from home were called "hoggies," and the name soon began defining their loaded sandwiches. Another story - more plausible, according to the nonprofit library - ties the name to a jazz musician, Al De Palma, who in 1928 put down his fellows for their sandwich habits. "You have to be a hog to eat one of those," he is reported as saying. Years later, during the Depression in 1936, he quit music and opened up his own sandwich shop, calling his sandwiches "hoggies" and declaring himself the "King of Hoagies."

Regardless of which myth you believe, Philly has a rich sandwich culture, and hoagies are ubiquitous. Enter Taylor Gourmet, a Washington, D.C-based chain from a Philly native.

The shop opened its first Chicago location last month and has been serving the Loop its kicked-up versions of hoagies since. Alongside monstrously messy cheesesteak sandwiches ($9-$10), the hoagies are stuffed with creative toppings, classified as classic cold-cut preparations or seasonally driven styles, like The Fairhill vegetarian hoagie ($7.99 for a regular; $12.99 for a large).

This sandwich is as chaotic and hefty as a cheesesteak - you won't miss the meat. Resembling a banh mi sandwich tucked into soft, pliable Italian bread, it is stuffed with toothsome roasted Brussels sprouts and topped with green onion aioli, pickled daikon and carrots, toasted cashews, mint, cilantro and "bang bang sauce" that tastes suspiciously like hoisin sauce.

To borrow the name of Eagles player Nick Foles' epic second-quarter play, this thing is a different kind of Philly Special.

