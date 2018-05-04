Now-closed Hanbun will host a pop-up at Kimski

Jajangmyeon dreams do come true.

Hanbun will operate a pop-up at Kimski in Bridgeport on May 21 for one night only, but unlike other culinary crossovers, there will be no high-priced tickets sold in advance or even collaboration dishes.

“I set this up, really, just because I wanted to sit back and eat their food again,” said Kimski chef Won Kim. “Especially the jajangmyeon.”

The Korean-Chinese hybrid noodle dish can be found at other restaurants around Chicagoland, but Hanbun chef Dave Park made his with extraordinary skill, showcasing an intense house-made black bean sauce with tender pork belly under a shower of cucumber, chives and nuoc mam, his fermented fish-based dressing.

Park and Hanbun co-owner Jennifer Tran, who also trained at The Culinary Institute of America where they met, will offer four of their greatest-hit dishes: Korean pork bun, toasted rice cake skewer, jjajjangmyun (the couple’s preferred Romanized spelling) and Korean ramyun.

“We didn’t expect such a big response, said Tran. “So we might add a couple more dishes.”

Pricing has yet to be finalized, but it’s expected to be comparable to Hanbun, where these items ranged from $2.75 to $10.15.” The critically acclaimed Westmont food court stall closed Feb. 2 due to maintenance issues with the mall management.

The pop-up will run 6-9 p.m., first come, first served, counter-service.

“We have only booked one pop-up so far, so we will see how that goes and go from there,” said Tran. “We are excited to see everyone again.”

As for the hunt for a new home for Hanbun?

“Nothing concrete on the location yet,” she added.

Hanbun at Kimski, 960 W. 31st St., 773-823-7336, www.kimskichicago.com; www.hanbunrestaurant.com

