Novolex Unveils New Non-fluorinated, Grease-Resistant Wraps and Clamshells

Made by Bagcraft and Burrows Packaging, the innovative new products include sandwich wraps, bakery bags and clamshells

Hartsville, SC ( RestaurantNews.com ) Novolex , a leader in packaging choice, sustainability and innovation, is introducing new non-fluorinated, grease-resistant wraps and clamshells.

Manufactured by Novolex brands Bagcraft ® and Burrows Packaging , the new products include sandwich wraps, sandwich bags, bakery bags, chip bags, deli bags and micro-flute clamshells. These new non-fluorinated products all offer performance quality comparable to grease-resistant products made with conventional materials.

“We work hard every day to provide innovative solutions for our customers, so we’re proud to introduce these new non-fluorinated, grease-resistant products,” said Adrianne Tipton, Senior Vice President of Innovation for Novolex. “These products are excellent options for our customers seeking alternatives to conventional products. We’re excited to be able to offer them.”

Bagcraft and Burrows selected some of their most popular products to offer alternative stock versions that are both non-fluorinated and grease-resistant.

Bagcraft food packaging products serve a wide range of foodservice, restaurant, supermarket, convenience store and bakery applications. To serve these markets, the non-fluorinated, grease-resistant products from Bagcraft include new versions of:

The Dubl Shield® Insulated Sandwich Wrap

EcoCraft® Paper Wrap & Liner

EcoCraft® Sandwich Bag

Dubl View® ToGo! Deli Bag

Tin Tie Bakery Bag with Window

Tin Tie Chip Bag with Window

The Dubl Shield Insulated Sandwich Wrap, EcoCraft Paper Wrap & Liner and EcoCraft Sandwich Bag each meets ASTM standards for compostability in commercial facilities.

The new products from Burrows Packaging, which serves the quick service restaurant (QSR) and fast casual dining segments of the restaurant industry, include a variety of sizes of its EcoCraft ToGo! Grease Resistant Clamshells. All meet ASTM standards for compostability in commercial facilities, and Burrows can provide other sizes based on a customer’s request.

All of the new products are available at www.Novolex.com .

About Novolex

Novolex develops and manufactures diverse packaging and food service products that touch nearly every aspect of daily life for multiple industries ranging from grocery, food packaging, restaurant and retail to medical applications and building supplies. The Novolex family of brands provides customers with innovative paper and plastic solutions for their business needs today while investing in research and development to engineer more sustainable choices for the future. With more than 10,000 employee families, Novolex operates 61 manufacturing plants in North America and Europe, including two world-class plastic film recycling facilities. To learn more about Novolex, visit www.Novolex.com .