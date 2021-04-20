Novolex Offers New Solutions for Restaurants, Serving Up ‘Drinks to Go’

Restaurants can choose from a variety of ingenious cups and containers so customers can enjoy cocktails at home with their takeout

Hartsville, SC ( RestaurantNews.com ) Novolex is offering creative solutions to help restaurants with increased customer demand for convenient takeout and curbside service with a variety of plastic cups and containers for “drinks to go.”

As restaurants evolve and offer more carryout, Novolex brands are creating ingenious ways to help them thrive in the changing world. In addition to “drinks to go,” which can be branded to customer specifications, restaurants can choose from a variety of family-style carryout boxes, peace-of-mind packaging that prevents tampering, and disposable table and chair coverings.

“We have a number of inventive products to help restaurants, and our teams have ramped up efforts to find more every day,” said Paul Frantz, Food & Delivery Segment President for Novolex. “Our ‘drinks to go’ products allow restaurants to offer alcoholic beverages to be enjoyed at home with takeout meals — a great option for both the restaurant and the patron looking for more than a meal.”

Restaurants are already seeing the benefits of offering “drinks to go.”

“Margaritas are a core part of our brand experience, and we wanted to find the perfect cup to help ensure margaritas could still be enjoyed at home,” said Andrew Hyde, Marketing Director of Rusty Taco, a restaurant chain offering the best in fresh, flavorful tacos across the nation. “Our guests and operators loved the unique branded design mixed with the durability of the cups.

“This was especially important with the focus on National Margarita Day having to be to-go margaritas this year,” Hyde added. “We wanted to provide our guests a unique and durable cup to help encourage to-go sales during the event. Thanks to the cups from Novolex, National Margarita Day was a huge success for us.”

Novolex is committed to helping restaurants succeed with a range of disposable products:

Stemless wine glasses, margarita glasses, stadium cups and mason-jar-shaped containers for alcoholic drinks;

96-ounce JavaPac® beverage dispensers, made from paperboard, that keep drinks hot or cold for hours;

Beverage bags, big carryout bags with handles, and drink cups with secure lids for easier takeout;

Large bowls, clamshells and trays for family-style portions that keep foods hot and reduce the number of containers needed;

Individually wrapped drinkware and optional lids for more hygienic transport.

The products, which come in a variety of sizes and options, are offered by such Novolex brands as Waddington North America

, Eco-Products®, Hilex®, Duro®, Bagcraft® and Polar Pak®.

To learn more about these and other innovative solutions, visit www.Novolex.com .

About Novolex

Novolex® develops and manufactures diverse packaging products for multiple industries in the foodservice, delivery and carryout, food processing and industrial markets that touch nearly every aspect of daily life. The Novolex family of brands provides customers with innovative food and delivery packaging and performance solutions products for their business needs today while investing in research and development to engineer more sustainable choices for the future. With more than 10,000 employee families, Novolex operates 55 manufacturing facilities in North America and Europe, including two world-class plastic film recycling centers. To learn more about Novolex, visit www.Novolex.com .

