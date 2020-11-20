Novolex Offers Elegant Solutions for Safer Holiday Dining

Novolex brand Waddington North America offers sophisticated, disposable plates, bowls, utensils, wine glasses and champagne flutes

Covington, KY ( RestaurantNews.com ) With the COVID-19 pandemic changing the ways families will celebrate the holidays, Novolex® brand Waddington North America

(WNA) is offering stylish – and disposable – cutlery and dishes to help make gatherings simpler and safer this year.

“Our products are perfect for those seeking an elegant, sophisticated look while making dining safer,” said Jennifer Heller, Vice President of Marketing for WNA. “They also allow families to spend more time making memories during the holidays and less time cleaning up.”

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends gathering in smaller groups this holiday season and using single-use options like plastic utensils. The CDC also recommends eating outdoors, dropping meals off and bringing your own foods and supplies – all of which make disposable products an ideal choice.

Whether families share meals in person or virtually, tables set with disposable plates, cups and utensils can be as festive as you want. Today’s innovative disposable products are fun, affordable and even elegant. They also save time.

Innovative options from WNA include:

The Tableluxe line of tableware. From stylish disposable party plates to serveware with flair, you’ll find everything you need for the perfect holiday celebration.

Disposable drinkware that includes stemless wine glasses and champagne flutes . They are easy to hold, shatter resistant and ideal for toasting the holidays. They are available for sale online and at retail stores nationwide.

and . They are easy to hold, shatter resistant and ideal for toasting the holidays. They are online and at retail stores nationwide. Premium, heavy-duty disposable plates. These dinner and salad plates are designed to handle any holiday dinner, with the special look of real china. They are ideal for buffets or plated dinners, and guests are sure to love the look and feel. They are available for sale at Amazon.com.

at Amazon.com. Reflections Rolled Cutlery Kits. These silver-look disposable, forks, knives and spoons come wrapped in a linen-quality dinner napkin sealed with an elegant band. Designed for those who want to step things up a notch, the preassembled kits save time and are ideal for stylish holiday dining. Even better: They can be delivered to your door with Amazon shopping.

To see these and other innovative products, visit www.wna.biz and www.tableluxe.com . To learn more about Novolex and its many products, visit www.Novolex.com .

About Novolex

Novolex® develops and manufactures diverse packaging and food service products that touch nearly every aspect of daily life for multiple industries ranging from grocery, food packaging, restaurant and retail to medical applications and building supplies. The Novolex family of brands provides customers innovative paper and plastic solutions for their business needs today while investing in research and development to engineer more sustainable choices for the future. With more than 10,000 employee families, Novolex operates 61 manufacturing centers and administrative offices in North America and Europe, including two world-class plastic film recycling facilities. To learn more about Novolex, visit www.Novolex.com .

