Novolex Launches New Line to Make Compostable Cups from Plant-Based Plastic

Hartsville, SC ( RestaurantNews.com ) Novolex ® announced today that it has launched a new Chattanooga, Tenn. production line to manufacture compostable cold beverage cups made from a plant-based plastic.

The clear cups are made using polylactic acid (PLA), a plastics polymer created from starch-based plants such as corn, sugarcane and wheat straw. The cups will be available from Novolex brand Eco-Products®, a leading provider of foodservice packaging made from renewable and recycled resources.

“PLA looks, acts and performs like a traditional clear plastic, yet it is 100% compostable in commercial compost facilities,” said Adrianne Tipton, Chief Technology Officer of Novolex. “It is one more sustainable choice that we are proud to offer our customers.

“At Novolex, we’re focused on a future where the packaging we make is recyclable or compostable,” Tipton added.

The new manufacturing line, located at the Novolex manufacturing complex in Chattanooga, features state-of-the-art technology from some of the world’s leading thermoforming and extrusion equipment suppliers.

The environmental benefits of PLA products are twofold. First, they are made from renewable resources like corn that can be grown again and again. Second, PLA products are third-party BPI-certified compostable, meaning that instead of going to a landfill, the products can be turned into fertile soil.

“We’re creating cups made from plants that, after using, can be composted to help plants grow again,” said Ian Jacobson, President of Eco-Products. “It’s part of our commitment to work with our customers to achieve their Zero Waste goal, a win for both our customers and the environment.”

About Novolex

Novolex develops and manufactures diverse packaging products for multiple industries in the foodservice, delivery and carryout, food processing and industrial markets that touch nearly every aspect of daily life. The Novolex family of brands provides customers with innovative food and delivery packaging and performance solutions products for their business needs today while investing in research and development to engineer more sustainable choices for the future. With more than 10,000 employee families, Novolex operates 55 manufacturing facilities in North America and Europe, including two world-class plastic film recycling centers. To learn more about Novolex, visit www.Novolex.com .

About Eco-Products, PBC

Eco-Products, a Novolex brand and certified B Corp, is a leading provider of foodservice packaging made from renewable and recycled resources. Eco-Products offers packaging with real environmental benefits, works with customers to improve composting and recycling, and collaborates with the broader industry to shift how businesses and consumers think about and manage waste. With the goal of Zero Waste as part of the company mission, Eco-Products is using business as a force for good. Visit www.ecoproducts.com for more information.

