Novolex Introduces New Stand For Cutlerease Utensil Dispensers, Saving Space While Curtailing Waste

Offered by Waddington North America, Cutlerease dispenses one disposable utensil at a time – and can now be set up anywhere

Hartsville, SC ( RestaurantNews.com ) Waddington

North America (WNA), a Novolex® brand, announced today that it is introducing a new stand for Cutlerease ®,a patented dispenser that offers customers one disposable utensil at a time.

The new stand allows Cutlerease to be set up anywhere, saving even more space for foodservice operations. The stand is available for the triple-tower base to hold forks, knives and spoons or any combination of the three types of utensils. The new stand is 28 inches high and is both sturdy and easy to assemble. This triple-tower stand adds to the already versatile Cutlerease line-up, which includes the single and double bases that are ideal for small counters.

“Cutlerease cuts the spread of germs, reduces waste, saves space and makes it simple for customers to get their utensils,” said Janis Kovarovic, Senior Product Manager of WNA. “And with our new stand, Cutlerease does not need a countertop or table. It can go anywhere, providing even more flexibility.”

With Cutlerease, guests simply pull on the handle of the spoon, fork or knife that they want. After the utensil is removed, another pops out, ready for the next customer. That way, each guest only touches the utensil they are taking.

Even better, Cutlerease features refill packs to make restocking easy and hygienic because they do not require an employee to touch the cutlery. The dispenser is a breakthrough in convenience and efficiency compared to current refill technologies, which commonly use boxy cartridges or complex wraparound bands that can cause system jams.

Ideal for restaurants, stadiums, colleges and hospitals, Cutlerease allows foodservice operators to mix and match utensils. For example, a cafeteria could offer a fork-knife-spoon combination with the triple base, while a frozen yogurt store could provide just spoons from a single tower. Cutlerease also can dispense compostable knives, forks and spoons from Eco-Products .

With or without the stand, Cutlerease’s compact footprint saves significant counter space and reduces refill frequency by holding up to 360 pieces of cutlery. It features a red indicator tab to reveal when cutlery is low and time to reload. No batteries or electrical outlets are required, allowing operators to place Cutlerease anywhere. The system has no trays or levers, further reducing the transfer of germs.

In addition, Cutlerease offers Clingz

brand customized adhesives that can be applied to the sides of the units, offering “billboard” space that can be used for branding, advertising, menus or other promotions.

To learn more about Cutlerease, visit www.wna.biz/cutlerease/ or watch a short video here: https://bit.ly/3lS2KjE .

About Novolex

Novolex develops and manufactures diverse packaging products for multiple industries in the foodservice, delivery and carryout, food processor and industrial markets that touch nearly every aspect of daily life. The Novolex family of brands provides customers with innovative food and delivery packaging and performance solutions products for their business needs today while investing in research and development to engineer more sustainable choices for the future. With more than 10,000 employee families, Novolex operates 57 manufacturing facilities in North America and Europe, including two world-class plastic film recycling centers. To learn more about Novolex, visit www.novolex.com .

Media Contact:

Phil Rozenski

Novolex

media@novolex.com

800-845-6051

