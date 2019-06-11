Novolex Expands Sustainability and Public Affairs Team

Company will add Vice President, Public Affairs and Director, Sustainability positions

Hartsville, SC (RestaurantNews.com) Corporate Headquarters – As Novolex continues its dedication to leadership in packaging choice, sustainability and innovation, the Company is expanding its sustainability and public affairs capabilities to support a growing portfolio of brands and products designed for the circular economy.

“As we grow our business, we are constantly expanding our focus on sustainability and engaging with a wide array of stakeholders who are equally committed to understanding and meeting sustainability goals. This not only benefits our customers but also the families that depend on our plants and the general public who use our products every day,” said Novolex Chairman and CEO, Stan Bikulege. “With increasing focus on circularity, ongoing investment in innovation and a strong portfolio of leading products, the time was right to promote from within and add new talent to enable us to meet our commitment to be stewards of the environment.”

Phil Rozenski, a 12-year veteran of the Novolex family of brands, is promoted from Senior Director of Sustainability to Vice President of Public Affairs. In this new position at Novolex, he will oversee public policy matters, stakeholder relations and sustainability engagement. Rozenski, a retired Air Force officer and supply chain executive, holds a BA from Excelsior College, an MA from Webster University, an MBA from Washington University in St. Louis and attended the Defense Language Institute.

Erik Gonring, who previously held positions in sustainability and communications with McDonald’s Corporation and the J.R. Simplot Company, is joining Novolex as Director of Sustainability. Gonring will focus on key trends in the sustainability space, supporting the company’s growth as its product portfolio continues to expand. Gonring has a bachelor’s degree in Public Relations and Marketing from Marquette University and an MBA from Purdue University.

“It’s an exciting time for the Novolex due to our increasing scale and relevance. We’re learning a lot from our investments in sustainability, giving us insights that will help us contribute to the supply chains in which we participate. That also requires us to participate in many diverse partnerships. We’re fortunate to have the resources in place to support a strategy that will continue to drive the company forward,” said Rozenski.

Rozenski and Gonring will report to a Senior Vice President that will join the Novolex executive management team. The Company is actively recruiting candidates for that position.

Novolex develops and manufactures diverse packaging and food service products that touch nearly every aspect of daily life for multiple industries ranging from grocery, food packaging, restaurant and retail to medical applications and building supplies. The Novolex family of brands provide customers innovative paper and plastic solutions for their business needs today while investing in research and development to engineer more sustainable choices for the future. With more than 10,000 employee families, Novolex operates 60 manufacturing plants in North America and Europe, including two world-class plastic film recycling facilities. To learn more about Novolex, visit www.Novolex.com.

