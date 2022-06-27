Nothing Bland About It: Butcher’s Mark Announces Grand Opening

Modernized retail butcher shop opens new storefront on 4th Street in St Petersburg

St. Petersburg, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) When you take the traditional style of a New England butcher shop and combine it with a modernized experience – and yes, a little wit and fearlessness – you get a dynamic and bold brand offering restaurant high-quality, marinated meats at home. That’s what Butcher’s Mark is all about, and that’s what the company plans to bring to the table when it opens its doors at 2400 4th Street N on Wednesday, June 29 at 10 a.m.

Created from the mind of established restaurateur Charlie Haney, Butcher’s Mark will feature humanely raised cuts of meat, including beef, chicken, pork, and lamb. Perhaps even more important than the cuts of meat are the flavors – outrageous, melt-in-your-mouth flavors. Guests will be able to choose from Butcher’s Mark’s 20 flavor profiles all of which been marinated with a proprietary process, ensuring every cut of meat thrills your tastebuds.

“The passion behind Butcher’s Mark came from traditional New England butcher shops that I grew up with and the desire to transport that local fixture into the modern era, “ said Charlie Haney, Butcher’s Mark founder. “I saw an opportunity to take the high-quality cuts of meat that are typically limited to premium restaurants and make them accessible to the public. In doing so, we’re able to modernize the experience while still providing that same passion and quality we came to love about the neighborhood shops.”

The skilled team at Butcher’s Mark will provide good advice and straight up delicious, fresh, top- quality and expertly-prepared cuts that will hit the mark each and every time. Even the name speaks to a commitment to quality and experience. Each cut of meat has to meet an insanely strict seal of approval known, fittingly, as the butcher’s mark. It’s a promise built into the foundation of the company and a nod to the craft of creating the most flavorful meats possible.

Butcher’s Mark’s menu will feature such fresh premium highlights as Snake River Farms Wagyu Beef, Fresh A5 Kobe Beef, Premium Duroc Pork, milk-fed veal, prime lamb, Air Chilled Bell & Evans Chicken and our Signature Artisan Beef from HyPlains Heritage Farms. The store’s retail space will also offer grab-and-go food options, charcuterie and cheeses, and private label seasonings, sauces and rubs.

In addition to unveiling the new retail space at 2400 4th Street N in St Petersburg, the grand opening celebration will include a giveaway. The first 100 customers will receive a complimentary bottle of Butcher’s Mark seasoning with their order. Guests may select from over 20 private labeled seasonings.

Customers who are short on time but find themselves craving the exceptional marinades and flavor-packed meats offered by Butcher’s Mark will soon be able to submit their online orders via the company website at butchersmark.com . There, customers can also learn more about Butcher’s Mark meats, marinades and the incredible story behind the brand.

About Butcher’s Mark

Launched in 2018, Butcher’s Mark is a modern take on the traditional butcher shop, where guests know that the freshest, finest, most tender, savory meats ever tasted are just minutes away. Using flavorful, handcrafted, secret recipes and a proprietary technique that guarantees no ounce of flavor has a chance of escaping, Butcher’s Mark promises to deliver the most tender, over-the-top mouthwatering foods your taste buds have ever experienced. St. Petersburg is the 2nd location to open for the brand with Starkey Ranch and Sarasota FL opening by September 2022.

For more information, visit butchersmark.com or contact:

Charles Haney

Founder & CFO (Chief Flavor Officer)

Charlie@ABLbrands.com

609-289-0951

The post Nothing Bland About It: Butcher’s Mark Announces Grand Opening first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.