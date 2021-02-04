Stephen Katz
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Norwood Thomas, D-Day veteran who captured hearts worldwide after reuniting with wartime sweetheart, dies at 98

February 4, 2021
From www.dailypress.com
By
Joanne Kimberlin
Stephen Katz

Virginia Beach's Norwood Thomas passed away peacefully in his sleep at age 98.