FedericoChiccoDodiFC
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Norwalk police: Investigation finds local man sexually assaulted child ‘over the course of multiple years’

December 31, 2020 | 11:55am
From www.courant.com
By
FedericoChiccoDodiFC

Police initially arrested the man in November, but added more charges on Wednesday.