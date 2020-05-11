Chris Walker / Chicago Tribune
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Northwestern University furloughs staff, cuts executive pay and taps endowment as it eyes ‘significant shortfall’ due to coronavirus pandemic

May 11, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Elyssa Cherney
Chris Walker / Chicago Tribune

“We expect to see repercussions from the pandemic for some time," NU top officials said.