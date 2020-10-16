  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Northwestern’s Kellogg School goes remote for two weeks after more than 50 students linked to multiple off-campus gatherings and 4 catch COVID-19

October 16, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By

The temporary shift comes days after a similar scenario at the University of Chicago.