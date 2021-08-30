Northern California Gains its First Chocolate Bash

The chocolatier is seeing momentum pick up as more deals pour in.

Elk Grove, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) California-based Chocolate Bash has just landed its newest franchise location in Elk Grove, California.

Feda Faizi signed for the Elk Grove store in late August, making it the very first Chocolate Bash unit to spread to Northern California. “Our growth has been steady since we first launched the franchise opportunity in 2019,” stated Founder Rasha Albasha. “We love seeing the demand for our delicious desserts and have proven that our model can flex to the times we’re living in.”

The gourmet chocolatier boasts local fame in its hometown of Newport Beach, where it was founded in 2016. The Newport Beach location was sold as a franchise in May. Chocolate Bash currently has four operational locations, including the one in Newport Beach, which can be found in Los Angeles, Tustin, and Claremont. Two additional franchise locations are in San Diego and Glendale.

“Making our way to NorCal is a huge victory. Steadily moving up through the state allows us to build brand awareness and recognition at a healthy pace,” stated Albasha. “Our momentum is picking up in 2021 and I’m confident that more deals are to come before the year is over.”

Chocolate Bash delivers an ever-attractive QSR model to its franchise partners, proving both flexible, affordable, and relevant in today’s market. The brand serves a variety of sweet desserts and drinks, all underscored by authentic recipes from overseas. “Chocolate Bash is a cravable destination,” stated Albasha. “We see little direct competition with the level of quality we are serving and the variety here.”

Chocolate Bash is seeking new franchise partners to join their network. Every franchise comes with ongoing support, marketing guidance, an exclusive territory, and training. More information can be found at www.chocolatebash.com/franchise online.

About Chocolate Bash

Chocolate Bash is the best destination for sweet crêpes and waffles with all the genuine flavors found overseas! They have a variety of menu options, catering services, and online ordering. For more information on Chocolate Bash, visit their website at https://chocolatebash.com . More information on how to become a franchisee can be found here .

Media Contact:

Devin Conner

devin@chocolatebash.com

