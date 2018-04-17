Northampton’s Hampton Lanes to celebrate renovations with grand reopening party

A decades-old bowling alley in Northampton has decided to keep the good times rolling by upgrading its facilities.

Hampton Lanes, at 326 Main St., over the past few months underwent a massive remodel that included new carpeting and technology, according to Shannon Lauchnor, Hampton Lanes' marketing manager and special events director.

The 24-lane bowling alley, which remained opened during renovations, will celebrate the improvements during a grand reopening party Sunday.

Technology upgrades include: automatic bumpers, which allow you to customize games so bumpers automatically appear for designated bowlers each frame; crazy-colored pin lights that flash when you get a strike and can be customized for events and holidays (i.e. red and green around Christmas); and a state-of-the-art scoring system, featuring iPad control where players can put their own picture on cartoon characters that represent them in the game.

"When you get a strike or do something else special, your face will appear on a cheerleader, cowboy or another silly image that's displayed on the screen," Lauchnor said in reference to the personalized characters.

According to Lauchnor, who is married to Hampton Lanes general manager and second-generation operator Jason Lauchnor, the bowling alley has also introduced interactive MAD Games where players bowl nine times and depending how many pins are knocked down each time, a unique monster is created. At the end of each game, monsters can be printed out to take home.

Additionally, a new POS system was installed in the bowling alley and its connecting restaurant, Hammerhead Lounge.

"All the servers now carry electronic tablets where they can place customers' orders as they are talking to them," Shannon explained. "Bowlers also can order food and drinks at their lanes, so if you want a pitcher of soda and there's no server around, you just place the order on the screen and it will be delivered to you."

Hampton Lanes was purchased by Jason's father, Karl Lauchnor, about 25 years ago, Shannon said. Before that, it was run be a few other owners since the late 1950s.

As a thank you to new and old customers, the Lauchnors are offering $3 bowling games, Rock-n-Bowl lights, prizes and more during a grand reopening celebration, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

One lucky customer will win one free game of bowling a day for a year.

ryan.kneller@mcall.com

Twitter @lvrestaurant

610-820-6597

See more of Lehigh Valley Restaurants blog