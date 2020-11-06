JOSEPH RESSLER / THE MORNING CALL
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Northampton Area High School to close for a week because of COVID-19 cases

November 6, 2020
From www.mcall.com
By
JOSEPH RESSLER / THE MORNING CALL

Northamtpon Area High School will be closed next week because of two positive COVID-19 cases.