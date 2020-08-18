North Texas Favorite Soulman’s Bar-B-Que Now Open in Red Oak

Beloved Bar-B-Que Brand Debuts New Custom Design and Decor

Red Oak, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Soulman’s Bar-B-Que opened their 19th North Texas location at 321 East Ovilla Road , in Red Oak, with their signature succulent bar-b-que and legendary homemade sides in a newly constructed building with home and hearth-styled décor. North Texas’ favorite bar-b-que will be serving up their meaty favorites in this new corporate prototype while looking forward to the official Grand Opening on a future date to be determined.

“Red Oak is a great community that we have had our eyes on for quite some time. Soulman’s is proud to become a part of it,” said Brett Randle, CEO of Soulman’s Bar-B-Que. “We are known for our excellent customer service and community involvement in each of the North Texas areas we serve, and Red Oak will be no different.”

What is different about the Red Oak location is the conception of layout and décor of both the interior and exterior in the new one-of-a-kind Soulman’s Bar-B-Que.

By marrying industrial touches with a personal down-home feel, this finish out has embraced more rustic details in weathered wood floors, booths and tables, large cedar beams and columns and clean stainless steel throughout. Even the presentation of meals on unique, parchment-lined metal trays has been upgraded from the traditional plastic trays.

Opening a new location in an internationally turbulent time presented Soulman’s Bar-B-Que with ways to streamline health and safety precautions while keeping the business as fluid as possible. This location was finished out with occupancy and social distancing measures in place including plexiglass partitions between booths and adequate spacing measures in place.

Randle says, “We activated operational and communication plans that best served our employees and customers. We are optimistic that we will continue our 46-year-old family-owned and operated restaurants with our existing and additional locations in North and East Texas for decades to come.”

About Soulman’s Bar-B-Que

For more than 45 years, Soulman’s Bar-B-Que has satisfied the hardest to please bar-b-que lovers….Texans! Founded in Pleasant Grove, Texas in 1974, Soulman’s had only a few simple goals—serve great Texas-style BBQ and offer friendly, sincere service. Soulman’s original family recipes are still the foundation for the company’s success from their 8 different types of meat that are smoked “low & slow” over only hickory wood to their famous homemade sides, including Ranch house beans and Texas style cream corn! Throughout the years, this family-owned and operated company has remained true to its original strive for success and customer satisfaction and is honored to be considered one of the Top Bar-B-Que Chains in America (2018) and Best Bar-B-Que in Dallas for Takeout & Delivery (2020).

Soulman’s currently owns and operates 19 North and East Texas locations in Allen , Cedar Hill , Forney , Garland , Greenville , Hurst , Lancaster , Lewisville , Mansfield , Mesquite , Quinlan , Red Oak , Rockwall I-30 , Rockwall Goliad , Royse City , Sulphur Springs, Terrell , Van and Wylie . To learn more about Soulman’s Bar-B-Que, visit them online at http://www.soulmans.com or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/soulmansbbq .

