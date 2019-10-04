North Loop Neighborhood Welcomes Beloved, Locally-Owned Erbert & Gerbert’s Sandwich Shop

Minneapolis, MN (RestaurantNews.com) In the vibrant neighborhood nationally-recognized as a destination for arts, entertainment, shopping and dining you will soon find a new local business whose energy fits right in. Erbert & Gerbert’s Sandwich Shop, a brand that embodies bold, craveable sandwiches, salads and soups, will soon take its place in the North Loop at 201 5th Avenue.

Not new to the Minneapolis North Loop area, Owner/Operator Asif Dawood and family have long lived and worked here. Owner of 5th Avenue Market, for many years a go-to for residents and visitors alike, he will be opening the doors to a new adventure in Erbert & Gerbert’s on Saturday, October 5th.

Fitting that North Loop of Minneapolis has been put on a list of 25 places in the world avid travelers should check out, Erbert & Gerbert’s is also listed as one of the fastest-growing sandwich chains in the U.S. by Entrepreneur Magazine. “As we grow, we stay true to our roots as a brand built on the foundation of unique products, exceptional service and local partners in our markets that really live our core values” said Eric Wolfe, CEO of Erbert & Gerbert’s. “Asif and his family exemplify the passion we look for, they are great community partners who continually find ways to give back. We could not be more excited to expand into the North Loop, and welcome them to the Erbert & Gerbert’s family.”

Erbert & Gerbert’s in the North Loop will feature bold sandwiches and one-of-a-kind flavors. It recently launched three new LTO sandwiches featuring savory brisket with Midwest flair. Featured on the menu are healthy salads and gluten-free bread in addition to hearty soups and delicious Mac & Cheese. The location will be giving customers the chance to win free sandwiches for a year between Saturday, October 5th – Saturday, October 12th. Guests who download the app, favorite the Minneapolis 5th Avenue location and check-in by earning points for their sandwich purchase will automatically be entered to win free sandwiches for a year. Follow the North Loop location’s Facebook page for more information and download the app here!

About Erbert & Gerbert’s

Founded in 1988 in Eau Claire, Wis., Erbert & Gerbert’s has grown to more than 100 locations in 16 states under the leadership of President and CEO Eric Wolfe, who led the group to acquire the Restaurants that can be found in urban areas and on non-traditional sites such as hospitals and college campuses. Further growth for 2019 into 2020 is expected in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, North and South Dakota and Michigan. For franchising information visit http://www.erbertandgerberts.com.

