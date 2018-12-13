Norm Langer breaks down the Langer's #19 and explains the right way to eat the world's best pastrami sandwich

Scan the dining room at Langer’s Deli in Westlake during lunchtime, and you’ll find a #19 sandwich on just about every table in the restaurant. Al Langer, current owner Norm Langer’s father, created the sandwich after opening the deli in the 1940s. Its components make for a flavor combination that’s emblematic of classic pastrami sandwiches all over the world: luscious, thick slices of pastrami layered with sweet coleslaw and a slice of melted Swiss cheese on two pieces of double-baked rye bread slathered with Russian dressing.

Langer’s is on our list of this year’s 101 Restaurants We Love. The neighborhood institution is a must visit for pastrami lovers, and it’s a Los Angeles restaurant we keep coming back to.

Watch the video above to learn more about the restaurant and the unforgettable #19.

704 S. Alvarado St., Los Angeles, (213) 483-8050, LangersDeli.com.

