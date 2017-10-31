As Norfolk branch closes, Barking Dog in Poquoson opening soon, partners say

The Barking Dog restaurant is opening in the Farm Fresh-anchored Wythe Creek Plaza Shopping Center in Poquoson soon, the partners said.

The Poquoson hot dog, burger, crabcake and sandwich restaurant will be the second Barking Dog location on the Peninsula. Restaurateurs Sean Pepe and Gary McIntyre opened the first Barking Dog along Sunset Creek at 4330 Kecoughtan Road in Hampton in 2013.

Peter Pittman, a partner in the Poquoson Barking Dog and in the Hampton Taphouse and the Taphouse Grill in Norfolk, said the vintage-feel, casual and affordable restaurant fits Poquoson. It can fit about 50 people inside and has a community table for shared seating. He said folks keep stopping by and offering their help.

“It seems like everybody knows everybody in Poquoson,” Pittman said.

The Barking Dog location in the Riverview area of Norfolk, which opened in March, posted Saturday on Facebook that the restaurant was closed until further notice. Co-owner Sean Pepe said the Norfolk location wasn’t seeing as many customers as the partners’ Peninsula restaurants.

With four years left on the lease, Pepe said the 4117 Granby St. location could become a test kitchen where chefs can try out new concepts with pop-up dinners or the partners could try to sublease to another restaurant.

Pepe and McIntyre are also partners with Joe Illes in The Deadrise at Fort Monroe, Kismet Bistro at 99 Main in Newport News and El Diablo Loco in Phoebus. That trio also is preparing to open Fuller’s Raw Bar at the corner of Mellen and Hope streets in Phoebus in early 2018, with the goal of opening by Valentine’s Day, Pepe said.

Separately, Pepe plans to open the Boathouse Live restaurant and music venue in the former Toby Keith’s spot in Newport News City Center at Oyster Point by Dec. 1 in time for Hollydazzle. He said he booked a multi-genre band called The Jauntee for a Dec. 1 show.

Boathouse Live will serve New York-style pizza, smoked meats, sandwiches, burgers and salads and primarily will serve craft beer and a few cocktails on its 48 taps, Pepe said. Additionally, he said the music venue, which can accommodate about 1,000 people, aims to bring in national and regional acts weekly and will have pool tables and a 17-foot by 7-foot high-definition LED video wall.

Why open so many restaurants? “Because it’s fun. We try to make the Peninsula a better place to live,” Pepe said.

The Poquoson Barking Dog hours will be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. The partners plan to announce the opening date soon.

Bozick can be reached by phone at 757-247-4741. Sign up for a free weekday business news email at TidewaterBiz.com or follow @TidewaterBiz.