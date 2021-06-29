Noodles & Company Now Open in Minot, ND

The fast-casual restaurant to offer world-inspired dishes as it expands its franchise footprint in North Dakota

WHAT: Noodles & Company , known for serving classic noodle, Zoodle, and cauliflower noodle dishes from around the world, has announced the grand opening of its newest location in Minot, ND on Monday, June 28th.

Minot-based Little Deep Pasta is the Western North Dakota franchisee of Noodles & Company dating back to 2015, and currently owns eight locations across Nebraska and Montana. This is the first location in the western market of North Dakota and Little Deep Pasta has plans to open additional Noodles & Company restaurants in Dickinson and Williston in the future.

“We’re excited to have a Noodles & Company in our backyard,” said Dustin Jensen, Noodles & Company franchisee and chief operating officer of Little Deep Pasta. “There has been an overwhelming amount of support from the community to open a Noodles & Company location in the western North Dakota area and we’re thrilled to finally bring our fans what they’ve been asking for. We look forward to serving fresh, made-to-order dishes to the Ward County community.”

On June 28th, Noodles & Company Minot will open for to-go, pickup, and delivery orders only. The new location will also feature a convenient drive-thru pickup window, where guests can conveniently place their order in advance and use the quick pickup window to grab their food on the go without leaving the car. Noodles & Company Minot is expected to open its dining room in July 2021.

Noodles & Company’s menu offers guests familiar and global-inspired flavors from around the world that cater to every appetite. Guests can select from fan-favorite dishes including the Wisconsin Mac & Cheese, Penne Rosa, and the all-new Tortelloni dishes, and can customize any dish their way with the fresh, high-quality ingredients that Noodles offers. For a side of convenience with every Noodles & Company order, guests can use the Noodles Rewards app for convenient options such as takeout, delivery, and curbside pickup. Noodles Rewards members also earn points for every dollar spent, receive exclusive offers, sneak-peeks on new menu additions, and more!

The new restaurant will mark the first North Dakota location for Little Deep Pasta, and the fourth Noodles & Company location in the state. Hours of operations are from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

304 4th Avenue NW Minot, ND 58703

701-491-9103

Yvonne Lo

Konnect Agency

ylo@konnectagency.com

