Noodles & Company Launches New Family Meals; Gives Back To Healthcare Workers

Company to donate one regular entree to healthcare workers for every Noodles Family Meal purchased

Broomfield, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS), known for serving classic noodle, Zoodle and Caulifloodle dishes from around the world, announced new Noodles Family Meals for a cause, available nationwide beginning today. Family meals are only available online and guests can choose quick pick-up at any location or the added convenience of new curbside pick-up at nearly 350 locations nationwide. Additionally, guests can also enjoy free delivery through April 30 when ordering directly from Noodles.com or the Noodles app*.

While Noodles Family Meals provide a convenient and enjoyable break in the day for guests, Noodles & Company also wants to give back to those dedicating their time to others during this difficult period. For every family meal purchased, Noodles will donate a regular-sized bowl back to healthcare workers**.

“Staying at home doesn’t mean we can’t connect with others; in fact, maintaining a strong human connection is more important than ever in these unprecedented times, and while we’ve always been about noodles, right now, we’re about company. The importance of shared connections with our guests, team members, and the communities we serve – even virtually – is what comes first,” said Stacey Pool, chief marketing officer of Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company has always stood for bringing people together and there is no better way to focus on company, no matter how far the distance, than over a warm, delicious bowl of noodles. Developing real, human connections is made easy with Noodles, which is why the brand is inviting guests to pull up a chair around the table, put on a smile, and connect with one another, even if it’s on a laptop, over the phone, or across a balcony. Putting company first means taking care of each other like never before and it can start with just one bowl of Noodles.

The new Noodles Family Meal option allows guests to cultivate connection, company and comfort. Family meals are $40 and will serve four people for less than if ordered individually. Guests can choose from one of the following options: Italian Classics, Mac Pack, Asian Bowls, and World Flavors. Each family meal also comes with two sides, ensuring there is plenty to eat for every member of the family, with some left over for lunch the next day. Family meals are available for orders placed via Noodles.com or with the Noodles Rewards app.

Noodles understands families are seeking value and convenience right now, so it’s a good time for guests to sign up for the Noodles Rewards program at noodles.com/rewards to benefit from Rewards points and offers from Noodles. New users who sign up for Noodles Rewards today through April 30 will receive an additional 1,500 bonus rewards points, which is enough points for a free regular entrée.

To learn more about family meals, please visit noodles.com/familymeals .

*Free delivery and curbside pick-up available at company-owned and select franchise locations.

**Available only at company-owned locations.

About Noodles & Company

Since 1995, Noodles & Company has been serving noodles your way, with noodles and flavors that you know and love as well as new ones you’re about to discover. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to better-for-you Zoodles and Other Noodles, the company serves a world of flavor in every bowl. Made up of more than 450 restaurants and thousands of passionate team members, Noodles was named one of the Best Places to Work by the Denver Business Journal for its unique culture built on the value of “Loving Life,” which begins by nourishing and inspiring every team member and guest who walks through the door. To learn more or find the location nearest you, visit www.noodles.com .

Danielle Moore

Press@noodles.com