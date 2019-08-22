Noodles & Company To Address Childhood Hunger And Match Fundraiser Donations

Noodles will partner with No Kid Hungry for a fourth year and offer guests a free Shareable with $2 donation during Hunger Action Month in September

Broomfield, CO (RestaurantNews.com) Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS), known for serving noodle and zoodle dishes from around the world, will once again team up with No Kid Hungry to help address childhood hunger in America. Guests can choose to add a $2 donation to their order from August 28 through September 24, which will provide up to 20 meals for kids in need. Noodles will also match every $2 donation made to the campaign on August 28 to kick off the fundraiser.

Not only can guests contribute to the meaningful cause, but guests who donate $2 to No Kid Hungry at Noodles will receive a free Shareable item to enjoy with family and friends on their next visit.

“No Kid Hungry supports a cause that is close to our hearts and, with the help of our guests, Noodles & Company has donated nearly $1.7 million dollars since we started our partnership in 2016, which is enough to provide up to 17 million meals*,” said Dave Boennighausen, chief executive officer of Noodles & Company. “We are committed to serving great food and nourishing our communities, and we’re dedicated to improving the lives of kids who need it most.”

Since the start of the No Kid Hungry campaign in 2010, one-third fewer children are facing hunger. No Kid Hungry and its partners have also connected hungry kids with more than 1 billion meals since 2010.

“We’re proud and thankful to partner with Noodles & Company for the fourth consecutive year and value the Company’s continued support of our mission that no child should ever go hungry,” said Diana Hovey, senior vice president at Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign.

On Wednesday, Sept. 4, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. ET, Noodles will also participate in ‘No Kid Hungry Live with Busy Philipps,’ a livestreamed variety show. The show will feature funny moments and games, interviews, and a special money-can’t-buy giveaway experience offered by No Kid Hungry/Dine at Noodles & Company to one lucky viewer. The 90 minute show will stream on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Viewers must visit NoKidHungry.org/Dine to enter for a chance to win the sweepstakes and to find participating restaurants. The sweepstakes will run September 4 – September 30. Coupons for the free Shareable item are valid through October 8 and are good for any Shareable item listed on the menu. The coupon cannot be combined with any other offer.

*For more information on Noodles or its partnership with No Kid Hungry, please visit noodles.com/endhunger.

About Noodles & Company

Since 1995, Noodles & Company has been serving noodles your way, with noodles and flavors that you know and love to new ones you’re about to discover. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to better-for-you Zoodles and Other Noodles, the company serves a world of flavor in every bowl. Made up of more than 450 restaurants and 10,000 passionate team members, Noodles was named one of the Best Places to Work by the Denver Business Journal for its unique culture built on the value of “Loving Life,” which begins by nourishing and inspiring every team member and guest who walks through the door. To learn more or find the location nearest you, visit www.noodles.com.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But 1 in 6 kids will face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger through effective programs that provide kids with the food they need. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization working to end hunger and poverty.

Contact:

Danielle Moore

Press@noodles.com

720-214-1971