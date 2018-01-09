Nonprofit expands with pop-up dining event at Williamsburg brewery

The E.A.T. Foundation is expanding to its fourth Virginia location after one year in operation. The Richmond-based nonprofit aims to reduce food deserts in Virginia and promote food equality through event-based programming, according to founder Zachary McElgunn.

The foundation will bring its mission to Virginia Beer Company in Williamsburg on Jan. 16 during a pop-up dining event featuring a five- to seven-course meal paired with beer. The theme is fermentation.

During the dinner, 30 guests will learn about the history of fermenting food. The dinner will pair courses with VBC beers.

“All of our events have a narrative aspect, such as how foods have become a part of human culture and how they’ve developed,” McElgunn said.

Since early 2017, the E.A.T Foundation has been focused on teaching communities in Richmond, Roanoke and Fredericksburg about the social and connective aspects of dining. According to McElgunn, the nonprofit uses its events to teach culinary skills, healthy eating choices and how people can use food to communicate.

“Most other nonprofits in that same field look at the problem by solving access,” McElgunn said. “We think the problem is a lot more behaviorally based then it is about access.”

The foundation’s first visit to Williamsburg is about acknowledgment. McElgunn said he hopes the community and the E.A.T Foundation will create a partnership by using the pop-up dining event as a fundraiser, marketing tool and educational opportunity to teach Williamsburg-area families through shared meals.

A series of other dinners will follow the Jan. 16 event. The rest of the series will involve a two-course chef demonstration, cooking classes, preparing potlucks and telling stories using food.

“We want people to think about food differently,” he said. “We think when you bring your food to a higher conscious level you are more invested in it.”

The money raised from the pop-up dining dinner will benefit the E.A.T. Foundation’s mission as it expands to Williamsburg. The meal is 7-10 p.m. at the brewery at 401 Second St. in Williamsburg. Tickets are limited and $85 per person. For more information, visit eatogether.org or call 804-245-0730.

Coffee shop in HIP

HIP Innovative Boutique Studio, 2170 William Styron Square South in Newport News’ Port Warwick, opened a coffee shop.

The business now features cafe items by Jolly Roasters Coffee Co., a veteran-owned Virginia Beach coffee shop. HIP is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. More info: hip757.com or 223-8799.

BarrelHouse Bash

The Winter Blues Jazz Festival continues 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 420 Prince George St. in Williamsburg with the BarrelHouse Bash. The beer, wine and cider tasting is presented by DoG Street Pub with food by Blue Talon Bistro. Tickets are $38 and food is sold separately. More info: winterbluesjazzfest.com or 757-592-4289.

More events

New Kent Winery, 8400 Old Church Road, will host food and wine pairing events from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The event includes four wines and four food portions. Tickets are $15. More info: newkentwinery.com or 804-932-8240. … Norfolk restaurant week is Sunday through Jan. 21. Twenty-four participating restaurants in Norfolk are offering price-fixed, multi-course dinners for $35 or $25, and lunch or brunch for $12. More info: downtownnorfolk.org/explore/restaurant-week1. … Whole Foods Market in Newport News’ Tech Center is offering a $5 Sicilian wine flight and cheese paring, with 5 percent of proceeds going toward supporting the next Newport News Public Art Foundation sculpture, planned for a fall installation.

Peninsula brewery roundup

Alewerks, 197 Ewell Road in the Williamsburg area, will release its annual Bitter Valentine double IPA at noon Saturday. The beer will be available in 16-ounce cans and on draft. More info: alewerks.com or 757-220-3670.

Tradition Brewing Company, 700 Thimble Shoals Blvd in Newport News., hosts a mid-winter luau party from 6:30-11 p.m. Friday. The party includes live music and a cover charge of $5 starting at 6:30 p.m. All ages are invited and no pets are allowed. More info: traditionbrewing.com or 757-592-9393.

Joseph can be reached by phone at 757-374-3134. Follow me @heynatjo.