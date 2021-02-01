Nonalcoholic beer sales growing. Is it finally ready to take off?

The aha moment happened over dinner.

Like many beer drinkers, I had long sneered at the idea of nonalcoholic beer, always returning to a simple question: “Why?”

If I wanted a beer, I’d have a beer. If I didn’t want alcohol, I’d have something else.

But two things happened. One was life itself: an enduring appetite for beer crossed with a need for good health and the ability to keep up with small children. The other thing: Nonalcoholic beer got interesting.

After years of ho-hum offerings from Anheuser-Busch (O’Doul’s) and Miller (Sharp’s), a trickle of more innovative nonalcoholic beers began emerging: brown ales, wheat ales, pale ales, India pale ales, coffee stouts and even beers nodding to the seasons, such as Oktoberfests and pumpkin beers.

And then came that dinner.

It was good, old-fashioned pizza, and I’d already had a beer or two that evening. I didn’t want or need another beer. But I did want something crisp, biting and refreshing beside that pizza — you know, a beer.

Upside Dawn, a nonalcoholic golden ale from three-year-old Athletic Brewing, happened to be in my fridge. On a whim, I cracked it open. It showed surprising character: bready yeast-and-malt forward aroma, full mouthfeel and the exact crisp, refreshing finish I was after.

OK, maybe it wasn’t the exact crisp and refreshing finish I was after. An actual beer would have been that. But it did the job. It was the right beer for the right moment.

That moment has stretched into something much broader as nonalcoholic beer experiences a burst of interest and attention. While that attention comes every year with discussions of Dry January — the practice of ushering in the new year with an alcohol-free month — a more sustained shift also appears to be underway.

Though sales of nonalcoholic beer trail their early ’90s peak, they are growing. And a flurry of brands portend a lasting shift, fueled by growing consumer interest in health and wellness and rapidly diversifying tastes (as perhaps best evidenced by the rise of hard seltzer).

In recent years, several craft breweries wholly dedicated to nonalcoholic products have sprouted, including California’s Bravus Brewing and Surreal Brewing, Colorado’s Gruvi, Missouri’s WellBeing Brewing, and Athletic Brewing, which has breweries on the East and West coasts.

Craft stalwarts including Lagunitas Brewing, Brooklyn Brewery and Boston Beer have all debuted nonalcoholic IPAs last month.

Also landing is Chicago’s first local nonalcoholic portfolio: British brand Big Drop Brewing enters the U.S. market with production at Great Central Brewing, a contract brewery that brews for local craft beer brands Maplewood and Begyle among others.

The largest beer companies also sense opportunity. Heineken has invested heavily in its Heineken 0.0, including a reported $50 million marketing push when launching the brand in 2019. Heineken 0.0 has swiftly become the nation’s top-selling, nonalcoholic beer, with more than $54 million in sales in 2020 (compared to $37 million in sales in 2020 for the previous champ, O’Doul’s), according to Chicago-based market research firm IRI, which tracks sales in grocery, convenience, big box and drug stores.

Last month, Anheuser-Busch, the nation’s largest beer company, launched its “NAB Lab” — “non-alcohol beer” — an online tool to promote nonalcoholic brands that include mainstream efforts such as O’Doul’s, Busch NA and Budweiser Zero and new brands from its craft breweries that include Golden Road Mango Cart NA and Karbach Free & Easy NA IPA.

Late last year, consumer data analyst Brett Cooper predicted “rising competition” in the nonalcoholic beer sector in 2021, and “outsized levels of innovation and competition.”

“We are seeing significant efforts from larger brewers (AB) to craft players (Boston, Brooklyn),” Cooper said, as initially reported by beer industry newsletter Beer Marketer’s Insights. “How and where these brands get share will be interesting to watch.”

Nonalcoholic beer sales were up 38% in 2020 to $188 million in sales, according to IRI. Such beers also have an advantage that such data doesn’t track: Because the beers are alcohol-free, manufacturers are able to ship directly to consumers. Yet, despite the growth, nonalcoholic beer still remains just a sliver of the industry: about one-half of 1 percentage point.

Craft beer, by comparison is about 13%. Hard seltzer is about 7%. And that raises a question: Can nonalcoholic ever be more than a sliver of a niche of the beer industry? How much opportunity is there to change minds and habits? The answer is unclear but beer companies in all directions suddenly want to find out.

“I think they sense there’s runway there, no question,” said Benj Steinman, editor of Beer Marketer’s Insights. “There’s an openness about it right now, a sense of possibility and that’s intriguing to a number of players.”

As Steinman pointed out, nonalcoholic beer has already had one heyday: The segment reached 1.2% of the market in 1992 according to Beer Marketer’s Insights data, based largely on strong marketing pushes from Anheuser-Busch and Miller that even included TV commercials.

While the nonalcoholic beer market may be headed back in that direction, Steinman said, there are a few potential limiting factors.

One is that it’s such a small sliver of the industry; how large it can grow? Another is the question of whether craft beer pricing — $9.99 or more for a six pack — will attract consumers for products without alcohol. Finally, he said, there is massive competition when it comes to nonalcoholic beverages.

In the short term, much of the non-alcoholic exploration is coming in the craft sphere, where experimentation is a bedrock principle.

In its home market of England, Big Drop has released a dizzying array of styles and flavors: juniper rye IPA, coconut stout, pumpkin beer, hazelnut porter and even the trendiest of all styles, a pastry sour (”An elegant bouquet of vibrant deep raspberry candy with a sour twist,” says the can).

Rob Fink, Big Drop’s CEO, launched the company in 2016. Its arrival in the U.S. marks the 12th country where it is sold. Though nonalcoholic beer is just a slice of the market here, he said he envisions nothing but growth, and even getting to 1% of the market “is still a lot of beer.” (In some European countries, Fink notes, including Germany and Spain, nonalcoholic beer broaches as much as 15% of the market.)

Big Drop went on sale this month in the U.S. via the internet and became available last week for curbside pickup at Great Central. It is launching with three brands in the U.S.: a pale ale and stout available now and an IPA to debut in early February. More will follow.

Fink said interest in nonalcoholic beer is rooted more in moderation than abstinence. He is among those moderating.

“People are becoming more and more aware that alcohol is not good for you, and I say that as a man with a 10% triple IPA in the fridge,” he said.

Rather than wholly replacing alcohol for many people, Fink sees nonalcoholic beer as “ticking a box in my portfolio of drinking.” Instead of a substitute for beer at every occasion, he said, it generally acts as a replacement at some occasions. Based on anecdotal evidence, he guesses 80% of Big Drop beer drinkers also drink alcohol.

“It’s not just teetotalers or people swearing off booze to do an Ironman or climb Mount Everest,” he said. “It’s people that like good beer who don’t necessarily want alcohol every time they want a beer.”

A slow-brewing cultural reexamination of alcohol does indeed seem to be underway. Late last year, an advisory committee cited research linking greater alcohol consumption to a higher risk of death when suggesting that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration lower the limit for alcoholic beverages for men to one drink per day from two (which would have matched the guidance for women).

Various corners of the alcohol industry lobbied against the suggestion and the FDA ultimately ignored the recommendation. But other parts of the industry see a shift worth embracing.

“It’s OK to acknowledge that, as the chief marketing officer of a beer company I sometimes choose an NA product or a cannabis beverage,” said Paige Guzman, CMO of Lagunitas Brewing, which is in the process of rolling out its IPNA — a nonalcoholic IPA meant to echo its flagship Lagunitas IPA — to all 50 states. “It’s about offering consumer choice and I’m one of those consumers that moderate.”

Guzman, said the brewery believes the trend is driven by “beer drinkers looking for ways to moderate — someone who loves beer and doesn’t want to drink every day.” She said she believes the trend will accelerate, hence the brewery’s push alongside Boston and Brooklyn to plant an early flag as a national craft nonalcoholic brand.

“The consumer trend will continue, especially coming off a pandemic where people are looking for lots of ways to take care of their health,” Guzman said.

Nonalcoholic beers — which technically need to be less than 0.5% alcohol — are made with an array of processes that greatly impact quality and nuance. Many breweries are at least somewhat secretive about those processes for competitive reasons. But the differences are fairly easy to taste.

Athletic’s beers, for instance, often evoke tea or wort — that is, unfermented beer — in the aroma. It sometimes works out well (Upside Dawn, All Out stout and Free Way double IPA all scratch the beer itch nicely) and sometimes just OK (Run Wild IPA).

“While our process is proprietary, I can say, it’s not a single magic bullet step,” Athletic co-founder Bill Shufelt said by email. “Everyone is always looking for an easy answer to NA beer, and it’s just not (easy). It involves 10 to 12 all-natural changes used in the traditional brewing process, controlling elements like time, temperature, pH, following very strict food safety precautions, there are a lot of nuances. We do use all traditional brewing ingredients, including all-organic grains.”

Big Drop brews to a less alcoholic outcome by limiting fermentation; it uses less grain and a yeast that doesn’t ferment aggressively. It also uses lactose to boost texture and mouthfeel. At its best, such as Paradiso IPA, the beers are crisp, balanced and (gasp!) maybe even pass for the regular stuff.

“We think our ‘brew-to-strength’ method produces the best results because alcohol helps to enhance the flavor, a little like putting salt on food,” Fink said. “The challenge we have is using the right malt and the right hops to ensure we still have the flavor.”

Many breweries brew to full strength, then remove the alcohol. The methods include reverse osmosis membrane filtration (used to excellent effect by Wisconsin’s Untitled Art); vacuum distillation (which evaporates alcohol in a vacuum, a practice used by WellBeing); or evaporating alcohol with high heat (an old school process generally considered most damaging to the flavor).

As for the most important question — are the beers any good? — the answers vary wildly. The best beers have a beginning, middle and end; nonalcoholic beers very often lack a malty middle.

There is an inherent trade-off when drinking these beers. Very few, if any, would be mistaken for beers containing alcohol (though it can happen!). They tend to have thin texture and mouthfeel. They’re undeniably quirky beers that demand adjusted expectations.

However they can also be familiar enough to satiate. And after one or two, the flavors, ingredients and carbonation can be just as satisfying as having had full-strength beers. The experience of getting to satisfaction just isn’t always quite as rewarding.

The upside is undeniable: Far fewer calories (often well under 100 per 12 ounces) and, of course, no alcohol. In the right context, they can be just right. The trick is convincing your palate — and sometimes yourself.

On a recent Tuesday, for instance, while tasting through nonalcoholic beers, I came across a well-built stout and offered a sip to my wife, who rarely turns down a good stout.

“Nah,” she said. “I’ll save my calories for alcohol.”

Five to try

Upside Dawn (Athletic Brewing): For a basic, no-frills nonalcoholic craft beer, this golden ale’s crisp and refreshing character is a good place to start.

Galactic Extra Dark (Big Drop): A massive roasty tobacco note and an easy-drinking accessibility puts this “stout” on par with a well-crafted session ale.

Heavenly Body Golden Wheat (WellBeing Brewing): A familiar aroma of bready-yeasty-fruity and a crisp refreshing taste that backs it up. Deeply satisfying.

Juicy IPA (Untitled Art): A remarkably effective hazy, fruity hop wallop of a beer with a robust tangerine-grapefruit aroma. Finishing with a touch of bitterness and dries out to be an impressively balanced beer. For a decadent treat also check out Untitled Art’s chocolate milk stout.

Budweiser Zero (Anheuser-Busch): Crisp, dry and inoffensive. Impressively so on all three counts.