Bryan R. Smith/AFP
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

‘Nobody to toast to victory with’: Illinois Democratic National Convention delegation will cheer Joe Biden over President Trump from home

August 17, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Bill Ruthhart, Rick Pearson
Bryan R. Smith/AFP

When the Democratic National Convention gets underway Monday, no delegates will be traveling to Milwaukee, Wisc., with the coronavirus pandemic is still coursing through the country. Neither will any of the speakers. Not even Biden will accept the party’s nomination in the key swing state’s largest city.Instead, virtually all of the convention will be held remotely — four nights of solely-for-TV festivities, capped by Biden’s speech on Thursday night.