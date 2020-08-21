‘Nobody expects that this is going to go well’: Some Towson University faculty fear returning, expect campus to close within weeks

August 21, 2020From www.baltimoresun.com
Alexander Wright
As students, staff and faculty plan to return to Towson University on Monday, some are skeptical about the college’s ability to enforce its safety measures, and say the university is unnecessarily putting students and staff at risk.Some also say the university is selling a vision of a college experience to incoming students that will not be actualized, when the expectation among staff members is that the school campus will close within weeks.