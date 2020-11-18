No, you can't just give your bae the gift of love again

Stakes are high for couples during the holidays, no matter what stage of the relationship you're in. If you've been together for awhile, you might've run out of gifts to give. If your dating relationship is new, you probably don't want to overdo it. But whether it's a sweet treat that will take your courting to the next level, or a kit for a sexy, playful paint night, these items will be sure to hit the mark with your special someone.

Puff Paper Co. couple's mugs

Acknowledge bae's hot stuff while you two are cozied up and drinking hot stuff of another sort this winter. $26, puffpaperco.com

Wonderbox Sexy Date Nights set

Pick a card, any card, to keep the bedroom — or car, or back row of the movie theater — extra spicy with these 60 ideas. Don't freak out if you get something new to you. And if you really want to go wild, use the six blank cards in the set to create your own sexual rendezvous. $18, etsy.com

Kinky Truth or Dare game

With 100 naughty and suggestive questions such as "Would you rather try a threesome or an orgy?" and challenges like choosing an adult movie to watch, this sexy game of truth or dare will turn up the heat for any date night. $14.95, uncommongoods.com

Sex Journal for Couples

Take intimacy to a new level with this sex journal meant to help you and your significant other reflect and connect. With writing prompts, communication tips and more, this gift can even be a cute memento to reminisce on how far your sex lives have come. $26, uncommongoods.com

Wonderbox Love Coupons

From a home spa to a couples dance class to an automatic argument win, these 60 love coupons will keep the relationship silly, fun and romantic for any couple. $18, etsy.com

Adult M.A.S.H. party game

For the millennial couples who love a good throwback, this new spin on the grade-school classic will not only make couples game nights fun and hilarious, it will have you learning about — and likely side-eyeing — your significant other. $19.99, amazon.com

Ugg plush throw blanket

This Ugg blanket offers two kinds of warmth: plush and flannel. Get this so your bae can be snuggly even when you're not around to cuddle. $98, nordstrom.com

'Home is Wherever I'm With You' print from Puff Paper Co.

A couple's first home together is always memorable. Whether they frame this art print and lean it on a floating shelf in their bedroom, or hang it in a hallway, the heartwarming sentiment is a perfect gift for a couple's first holiday season in their new home, or a long-established couple whose love still burns bright. Starting at $10, puffpaperco.com

Ride or Die bracelet by Little Words Project

This small love token by Little Words Project will be a constant reminder to your partner of your loyalty. $25, nordstrom.com

The Box of Emotions

Talking about feelings can be hard, and sometimes you need a little help. If your significant other could use a boost in the verbalizing emotions department and expressed a desire to grow (hey, that's a good start!), this set of 80 cards gives lengthy details on a variety of emotions and their characteristics. It'll be a helpful tool — and draw you closer together in the process. $20, uncommongoods.com

Wanna Date spread

If you're not quite at proposals-at-Christmas level with your sweetheart (or not even at sweetheart status yet), these yummy spreads — made from dates and just three other ingredients — will be a literal sweet way to make it official, especially if your wannabe-bae is a health nut with a sweet tooth. Plus, it comes in three flavors. $12 each, uncommongoods.com

Couple's Bucket List box set

Keep track of all the fun things you and your partner want to do, and have done, with this box set bucket list, from recreating a memorable date night to pulling an all-nighter just talking and laughing. The ideas are divided into three categories — love, life and laughter — and there are also three folders — do, doing and done — to help you keep track of all your activities. $50, uncommongoods.com

Love is Art kit

Document your love in an unorthodox, sexy kind of way. Get naked, have a playful paint fight, and then roll around on the canvas to create a beautiful, unique work of art. Or keep things simple with an at-home paint and sip. Grab your favorite bottle of wine and a paint palette for a sweet and sexy date night. $70, uncommongoods.com

Cookies & Milk art print from Puff Paper Co.

It's true what they say: Opposites do attract. And some of our favorite pairs prove it, like peanut butter and jelly, macaroni and cheese, and of course, milk and cookies. This art print comes in four sizes and will be the perfect housewarming gift for the dynamic duo in your life. Starting at $15, puffpaperco.com

Bucket list scratch-off poster

For the couple that loves a good adventure and the simple pleasures of life, this scratch-off poster will be both artwork in their home and a constant reminder to get out and enjoy life together. $15, uncommongoods.com

Sex Dust jar by Moon Juice

The winter is sure to bring some seasonal sadness, which can decrease libido and sexual desire. This jar of sex dust is a blend of "lusty super herbs" that will help with negative emotions, like stress, and is said to increase energy. Put a teaspoon in hot chocolate for a cozy winter night and then, Netflix and chill. $38, nordstrom.com

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic socks

A new relationship around the holidays is tricky to navigate; you want to get a thoughtful gift, but not something too over the top. Cozy, super chic socks by Barefoot Dreams make for an easy win. $15, nordstrom.com

