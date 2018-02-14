No Valentine's Day reservations? 23 Chicago-area restaurants still have tables

Just for the heck of it, I took to Facebook a few hours ago, asking, “Who has space available for Valentine’s Day?”

More than 20 restaurants reported availability (I’ll add more as I hear from them). If you need last-minute inspiration, consider these places:

CITY

Acadia, 1639 S. Wabash Ave., 312-360-9500. Two tables at 10 p.m. for the five-course, $115 dinner.

Big Bricks, 3832 N. Lincoln Ave., 773-525-5022

Bistro Campagne, 4518 N. Lincoln Ave. Walk-in bar seats available.

Carnivale, 702 W. Fulton St., 312-850-5005

Ceres’ Table, 3124 N. Broadway, 773-922-4020. After 8:30 p.m.

Chicago Chop House, 60 W. Ontario St., 312-787-7100.

Daisies, 2523 N. Milwaukee Ave. Walk-in availability.

Duck Inn, 2701 S. Eleanor St., 312-724-8811. Availability at 5 p.m.; four-course dinner $78.

Eataly, 43 E. Ohio St. Walk-in availablity at various food stations, including the pop-up wine and dessert room.

Frontier, 1072 N. Milwaukee Ave., 773-772-4322.

Heritage Restaurant & Caviar Bar, 2700 W. Chicago Ave., 773-661-9577. Large table available; two-top tables available after 8:30 p.m.

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya, 1482 N. Milwaukee Ave., 773-270-4150.

Macello, 1235 W. Lake St., 312-850-9870. 5-5:45 p.m. and 8:30-9:15 p.m. available.

Pat’s Pizza, 2679 N. Lincoln Ave., 773-248-0168.

Prime & Provisions, 222 N. LaSalle St., 312-726-7777. At 8 and 8:30 p.m.

Proxi, 565 W. Randolph St., 312-466-1950. Table for two at 9:30 p.m.

Roanoke, 135 W. Madison St., 312-940-3760.

III Forks, 180 N. Field Drive, 312-938-4303.

Weber Grill, 539 N. State St., 312-467-9696

SUBURBS

Autre Monde, 6727 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn, 708-775-8122. Early and late tables; prime-time tables filled.

Balagio’s, 9716 191st St., Mokena, 708-719-3370.

Cooper’s Hawk, 798 W. Algonquin Road, Arlington Heights, 847-981-0900.

Craft Urban, 211 James St., Geneva, 331-248-8162. Availability after 8:30 p.m.

Edzo’s Burger Shop, 1571 Sherman Ave., Evanston. $25-for-two menu.

Fourteensixteen, 14 Calendar Court, La Grange, 708-469-7896.

Longitud315, 315 Waukegan Ave., Highwood, 847-926-7495

Pizzeria DeVille, 404 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville, 847-367-4992.

Prairie Moon, 1501 Sherman Ave., Evanston, 847-864-8324

