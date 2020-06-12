No Secret in This Sauce: Pittsburgh’s Maestros’ Sauce Co. Now Shipping Fan Favorite Sauces Nationwide

Father’s Day Special Three Sauces for $20 Running Now Through June 21

Pittsburgh, PA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Maestros’ Sauce Co. , the Pittsburgh-based company line of small batch, handmade everyday hot sauces, is now fulfilling orders nationwide. Since launching in 2019, the company has grown a loyal and avid following in Pennsylvania and beyond. Just in time for Father’s Day, Maestros’ is offering a special – mix and match any three sauces of your choice for $20.

Maestros’ current line-up of no preservative, additive free, delicious, clean-label sauces available at www.MaestrosSauceCo.com include (ordered by heat):

Mo’ Honey Mo’ Poblanos – a mild sauce offering the perfect union of sweet and spicy made with a blend of clover honey, fire-roasted Poblanos, Jalapeños, Serranos and spices.

Roasted Garlic – a savory, medium-heat sauce that showcases roasted garlic and the smokiness of Fresno peppers, shallots and red bell pepper creating a deep intricate flavor profile.

THE Taco Sauce – cumin and tomatoes amplify the Habaneros, garlic and basil ingredients to create a medium-heat, savory profile that creates deeper flavor in any dish (not just tacos, try it with rice and beans, beef dishes and in breakfast scrambles).

Curry Fury – a Middle-Eastern inspired medium heat sauce that features a strong presence of yellow curry, Habanero peppers and a kiss of mustard.

Roasted Ghosted Garlic – an off-shoot of the Roasted Garlic sauce, this version features a touch of Ghost pepper (Bhut Jolokia) for an added kick.

The Moruga Triangle – The first sauce in Maestros’ Reserve line, this premium sauce is a tropical-inspired sauce made from pineapple and mango blended with Habanero, Devil’s Tongue and Moruga scorpion peppers. Finished with spiced rum, ginger and other spices – the sauce delivers a bright, sweet flavor with some heat.

Maestros’ Sauce Co. is helmed by a team of four friends that share a common love for hot sauce. Enthusiasts of the spicy condiment, the quartet decided to create sauces and flavor profiles that were missing in the current landscape of sauces. With flavor-first and try anything philosophies – Maestros’ is proving there’s more to hot sauce than just heat.

“Sauces have the ability to transform everyday dishes into culinary events and the response to our products has been absolutely overwhelming,” said Ross Flynn, co-owner, Maestros’ Sauce Co. “Maestros’ is our collective vision of what hot sauce should be – flavor forward profiles that enhance any dish.”

Maestros’ executed a grassroots launch in 2019 and in 2020 opened its online storefront. They’ve built a loyal following which they look to expand as the company fulfills orders nationwide.

Fans are encouraged to follow Maestros’ Sauce Co. on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on new sauces, events and promotions. Online ordering is now available at www.MaestrosSauceCo.com with the company’s three for $20 running through June 21.

About Maestros Sauce Co.

Pittsburgh-based Maestros’ Sauce Co. comes from a shared passion of four friends who love hot sauce. Connoisseurs in their own right, the team of Dennis, Justin, Andrew and Ross debuted their first sauce – Curry Fury – in 2019. Since then, Maestros’ Sauce Co. has expanded to offer five sauces year round. The company’s expanded line – Maestros’ Reserve – dropped its first sauce – The Moruga Triangle- in late 2019. Maestros’ Sauce Co. ships nationwide on all orders via the company’s website. Fans are encouraged to follow Maestros’ Sauce Co. on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on new sauces, events and promotions.

Media Contact:

Samantha Flynn

717-413-0370

Samantha@JuniprCommunications.com