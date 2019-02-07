No plans for National Pizza Day? Try a pizza party

While we all agree that national food holidays are arbitrary and ridiculous, there are always exceptions. This time, it’s pizza.

National Pizza Day is this Saturday, and if you haven’t made plans already, grab your tickets for the Chicago Pizza Party at the Ravenswood Event Center — three floors of pizza, beer and fun.

The first session, 1-5 p.m., is all ages, with free attendance for kids under 10 years old. The second session, 6-10 p.m., is 21 and up. Small slices of pizza are $2, beer is $6, specialty cocktails are $8 and pizza-related merchandise is available for purchase.

Participating restaurants include Pie-Eyed Pizzeria, Bottled Blonde, Lou Malnati's Pizza, Angelo's Stuffed Pizza, Aurelio's Pizza, Bartoli's Pizzeria, Home Run Inn, Connie's, Jimmy's Pizza Cafe, Longacre and more. These restaurants will compete for the title of “Best Pie in Chi,” which Pie-Eyed Pizzeria won in 2018.

Wash down your pizza with beer from Half Acre Beer Co., wine and cocktails. Once you’re full, try your hand at a beer pong tournament, and look out for special guests while you dance off the carbs to a live DJ.

4021 N. Ravenswood Ave., chicagopizzaparty.com

