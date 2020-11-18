No one will know if you secretly keep these gifts for yourself

When we look back on 2020, it may be the year we learned to seek out and appreciate small items and experiences. And this newfound ability to treat ourselves can translate into ideas for gifts. Maybe they're for a beloved family member or friend, or maybe they're the equivalent of splurging on that cozy cardigan when you're out holiday shopping — for yourself.

Alabama Chanin wrap

Everyone can use a cozy winter wrap. This reclaimed down wrap from Alabama Chanin was made in collaboration with Patagonia and created from their repurposed down jackets. $180, alabamachanin.com

Tom Dixon Puck coupe glasses

You'll definitely want to keep Tom Dixon's lovely mouth-blown Champagne coupes. $115 for a set of two, mrporter.com

Stussy Surfman candle

The Stussy blue Surfman Candle adds a Cali vibe to your room. The candle arrives ready to gift in a presentation box. $40, mrporter.com

Rael Beauty face mask kit

The Face Anything Kit is an aptly named gift this year. It includes 20 masks with boosts of hydration and vitamins. $45, getrael.com

Chicago Luxury Beds custom pillow

Good sleep feels more important than ever. At Chicago Luxury Beds, people can be matched with a custom pillow from their Pillow Bar, ensuring the right amount of support. Monogramming is optional. Starting at $219, chicagoluxurybeds.com

Dwell & Slumber lounge dress

This Breton Cocoon dress from Dwell & Slumber can also double as comfy sleepwear. With front pockets and buttons, it transitions from lounging at home to running errands. $58, dwellandslumber.com

Yeti wine tumbler

When states shut down, many people started taking a walk after work with a cocktail or a drink. These walking wine tumblers from Yeti are hardy enough for all those pandemic walks. $39.99 for two, yeti.com

Automic Gold queen necklace

Gift unique jewelry with this bracelet sold by Automic Gold, which aims to make fine jewelry inclusive and accessible. Custom initials available as well. $455, automicgold.com

Olivia Dar gold parrot earrings

Add a pop of the unexpected with Olivia Dar's gold parrot earrings.. $86, cameonouveau.com

Noma Editions Pedra candlestick

The Pedra candlestick from Noma Editions can elevate any living room and comes with the option of holding up to three candles. Starts at $365, theinvisiblecollection.com

Patricia Green Collection satin slippers

Spunky slippers are a must this year. The Cathy Satin Slippers from the Patricia Green Collection are available in black, pink and taupe. $88, patriciagreen.com

Pampered Chef serving bowl

With more time at home, we might want to step up our game at dinner. Try this insulated serving bowl, which can feel like a just-because fun extra. $45, pamperedchef.com

