No Matter What Happens During the Biggest Football Game of the Year, Wings and Rings Fans Get Free Wings

Cincinnati, OH ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Big Game is approaching, and Wings and Rings , the 85-unit elevated sports restaurant and bar franchise is making sure fans’ game-day meals clear the uprights.

Wings and Rings is offering 5 free wings to members of its Buffalo Sauciety — the brand’s loyalty program — if any of the following conditions are met during the game:

The favored team scores a field goal.

The underdog team scores a field goal.

Either team misses a field goal.

Either team even attempts a field goal.

Basically, unless this proves to be one of the oddest Super Bowls in NFL history, every Wings and Rings loyalty member is getting free wings. All you have to do is sign up for the brand’s loyalty program before the end of the game, which can be done through the Wings and Rings mobile app. So, as long as either team makes, misses, or attempts a field goal, every loyalty club member will see a credit for 5 free boneless wings in their account the following morning.

“Typical Super Bowl promotions use the event as a contest to offer rewards only to fans of the winning team, or promise something special if the game takes a unique twist, but we’re always looking for ways to provide wins for all of our guests. So we thought, ‘why not offer rewards for everyone, regardless of who wins or how many points are scored,’” said Diane Matheson, VP of Marketing for Wings and Rings.

Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest food carryout and delivery day of the year, and Wings and Rings is ensuring that every guest gets the full VIP treatment for their game-day meal. This year, every carryout order will come with a free reusable, insulated tote bag, ensuring every item arrives hot and fresh for kick-off.

Giveaway details: Must be a member of the Buffalo Sauciety VIP rewards program as of 11:59pm EST on 2/13/22 to be eligible. Reward valid for 5 free boneless wings between 2/14/22 and 2/18/22. Excludes third-party delivery.

About Wings and Rings

Established in 1984 in Cincinnati, Ohio, Wings and Rings is the club-level sports restaurant and bar with chef-inspired recipes, crave-worthy wings and chicken ringer sandwiches, custom-crafted cocktails, and an experience that encourages social connection. Whether it’s enjoying a bit of banter, catching up over the game, finding new craft beer favorites, or celebrating a big win, Wings and Rings is where everyone can kick back, enjoy life, and champion the everyday. With more than 85 units across the globe, Wings and Rings is changing the sports restaurant category, making elevated food and beverage experiences accessible to all fans. For more information, visit www.wingsandrings.com .

