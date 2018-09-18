'No longer just a beer bar': Popular tavern now serving liquor and wine in Allentown

Drinkers in search of a negroni, martini or glass of pinot noir have a new option at a longstanding watering hole in Allentown’s West End.

Tavern on Liberty, at 2246 W. Liberty St., recently upgraded its liquor license type from Eating Place Retail Dispenser to Restaurant, allowing it to sell liquor and wine in addition to its approximately 300 varieties of beer as of Sept. 3, owner Greg Russoli said.

“We’re no longer just a beer bar,” Russoli said.

A wide variety of classic and signature cocktails ($7-$10) range from a Cosmopolitan, Old Fashioned and Sidecar to a Morning After (Jim Beam, Campari and maple jalapeno simple syrup), Vesper (Monkey 47 Gin, Absolute Vodka and lemon twist) and Equinox (Crown Royal Apple, Rumchata, Fireball, Pinnacle Whipped Vodka and cinnamon garnish).

A few drinks give nods to the tavern and its neighborhood, including the Muhl Mule (Absolute Vodka, muddled cucumber, fresh lime and ginger beer), Sherry’s Tavern Tea (Tito’s Vodka, hibiscus tea and elderflower) and Tavern Margarita (Lunazul Reposado Tequila, lemongrass, fresh lemon and salt).

Russoli, who took over the tavern about 13 years ago, also is looking to introduce locally-distilled spirits and expand the draft beer selection from 24 to 28 varieties in the coming months.

The business, also a hot spot for burgers, pizza and wings, underwent an extensive remodel this year, with workers installing new polished cement flooring, removing a drop ceiling and more, Russoli said.

“We have a bit of a steam-punk theme going on, with a Mack Truck front end, some gears hanging from the ceiling and an old vacuum cleaner that looks like a spaceship with lights on it,” Russoli said.

Tavern on Liberty, open 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily, offers weekly food and drink specials, including $12.95 all-you-can-eat wings on Mondays, $6 two beef or bean tacos on Tuesdays, $7 large pizzas on Wednesdays and $2.50 Yuengling Lager drafts on Fridays. Info: 484-221-8765.

