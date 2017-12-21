No fun in West Loop: WonFun restaurant and 2Fun bar closing Saturday

WonFun Chinese restaurant and 2Fun cocktail bar in the West Loop will close permanently this Saturday, according to a post on the business’ Facebook page that went live late Wednesday night.

Austin Baker, chef and founder of Joy Hospitality, opened the dual concepts in November 2016 with executive chef Ben Ruiz and general manager Emily Fink.

WonFun and 2Fun each received a Tribune rating of two stars in my March review. The restaurants perhaps became best known for the Chongqing fried chicken dish, their take on laziji, the famous Sichuan chile chicken.

Dark and minimalist, the cozy downstairs dining room lit overhead with hundreds of red paper lanterns, and cavernous upstairs bar ruled by a giant wide-eyed red paper dragon, transformed the former warehouse space still owned by J.P. Graziano Grocery Co.

Baker also closed Bar Marta in Humboldt Park in June with just five days notice. His critically acclaimed first restaurant’s space was replaced by Heritage Restaurant & Caviar Bar in August.

A request for comment was not immediately returned.

The announcement follows a spate of sudden, unexpected restaurant closures this year, including most recently the short-lived wine bar and restaurant The Lunatic, The Lover & Poet, which closed Saturday after only nine months in the West Loop, and 13-year-old Green Zebra, which will close at year-end.

905 W. Randolph St., 312-877-5967, funfunchinese.com

lchu@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @louisachu

Review: WonFun Chinese a new-school Sichuan outpost with old-school cred »

Veggie-forward pioneer Green Zebra closing at year's end »

The Lunatic, The Lover & The Poet closes »