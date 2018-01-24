No Dough Needed For National Croissant Day At Au Bon Pain

Free mini chocolate croissant in cafés nationwide Jan. 30

Boston, MA (RestaurantNews.com) National Croissant Day is Tuesday, Jan. 30, and Au Bon Pain – the popular fast-casual bakery café committed to making quality products using simple ingredients – is celebrating by giving away FREE mini chocolate croissants!

Au Bon Pain believes that good bread is the foundation of a good meal, so it comes as no surprise that the culinary experts at each café get started before the sun rises, baking fresh bread daily. This commitment to quality extends to the cafés wide assortment of croissant offerings.

On National Croissant Day, Au Bon Pain is celebrating everyone’s favorite crescent-shaped rolls by giving every customer a complimentary* mini chocolate croissant from 2-5 p.m. *One per person, per visit.

Take the celebration a step further by indulging in one of Au Bon Pain’s nine other croissant menu items:

Almond Croissant

Apple Cinnamon Croissant

Ham & Cheese Hot Croissant

Plain Croissant

Sweet Cheese Croissant

Raspberry Cheese Croissant

Spinach & Cheese Hot Croissant

Sweet Cheese CroisBun

This special offer is only available Jan. 30, from 2-5 p.m., so be sure to visit Au Bon Pain on Tuesday, grab a box of croissants for the office and enjoy a free mini chocolate croissant. Customers can enjoy at the café or order ahead and pick up a meal when it’s convenient. Simply download the Au Bon Pain mobile app from the App Store or Google Play, or order online at aubonpain.com.

