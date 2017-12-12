No cheese, please, in Frenchy's potato gratin dauphinoise

Q We recently had dinner at the charming Frenchy's Table in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea. The duck was outstanding. Being gluten free, I wanted to make a sandwich using the scalloped potatoes as a substitute for bread. The scalloped potatoes were the best I have ever had. Could you please get the recipe for me? -- Jane Reiser, Hillsboro Beach

A. Chef/owner Edith Barthelemy celebrated the third anniversary of her quaint, classic French restaurant, Frenchy’s Table (235 Commercial Blvd., Lauderdale By The Sea, 954-533-2580, frenchystable.com) in October. On any given night expect to see Barthelemy greeting guests, serving plates or in front of the stove preparing traditional dishes. Coming from four generations of chefs, she knows the business well and wears many hats, aside from her toque.

Born in Limousin, France, Barthelemy explains “this business is in my blood.” Her family has owned and operated the same hotel restaurant for over 100 years in the village of Mortemart. In 1997, a green card lottery pick presented an opportunity and she packed her bags for the United States. Barthelemy became a citizen in 2008 and worked as a restaurant general manager for several years until opening Frenchy’s Table in 2014. The cozy dining room seats 27, with terrace seating for 15 people. Frenchy’s serves dinner only Monday through Saturday. Starting in January and running through season into May, Frenchy’s Table will be open on Sundays. Reservations are recommended.

Barthelemy serves all of her entrees with potato gratin dauphinoise, a regional recipe from France’s southeast region, Dauphiné. The American equivalent is scalloped potatoes. Unlike other recipes, there’s no cheese in Frenchy’s Table’s version. It gets its richness and creamy texture from the double cooking process, cream and butter. Ooh la la!

Frenchy’s Table’s Potato gratin dauphinoise

2 pounds Idaho potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced

1 1/2 cups heavy cream

1 1/2 cups milk

2 teaspoons chopped garlic

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon salt

4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) unsalted butter, cut into small pieces

1. Using a large sauce pan over medium heat, combine cream, milk, garlic, nutmeg and salt. Add potatoes and simmer for 30 minutes.

2. Preheat oven to 380 degrees F. Transfer potatoes to an ovenproof casserole dish.

Add butter and bake until tender and golden brown, about one hour.

Makes 8 servings.

Nutrition information per serving: 316 calories, 67% calories from fat, 24g fat, 15g saturated fat, 71mg cholesterol, 23g carbohydrates, 4g total sugar, 0g added sugar, 4g protein, 183mg sodium, 2g fiber

