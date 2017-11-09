Nixs Closes On Hartford's Front Street

After more than three years on Hartford’s Front Street, Nixs closed its doors this week, following an eviction notice for nonpayment of rent.

Court records indicate that an eviction order was issued by Hartford Superior Court on Nov. 6. Eviction took place on Nov. 8.

The owners of Nixs had faced eviction earlier this year, but the restaurant reached an agreement in April with its landlord, HB Nitkin Group, to remain open on Front Street. Nitkin had agreed to not pursue an eviction in exchange for the restaurant making all its future rent payments on time, including additional payments for back rent and the landlord's legal fees.

In the agreement, Nitkin stated all payments must be made on time, or there will be an immediate eviction. Thomas P. Moriarty, HB Nitkin Group’s attorney, confirmed that Nixs had defaulted on the April stipulation.

“They performed up until October, and then they defaulted,” Moriarty said. Documents indicate Nixs owed a total of $24,769.68 in rent and other fees.

Peter Christian, director of development and acquisitions for HB Nitkin, said there have been discussions with potential tenants for the space, but that it was still early in the process.

The restaurant’s liquor license is listed as inactive. Nixs owner Abner Kurtin and his attorney, John Q. Gale, could not immediately be reached for comment.

After the April agreement was reached, Kurtin told The Courant that he had invested $100,000 in new furniture to give the restaurant a new look. The redesign also featured a new cafe with breakfast, lunch and coffee options, in anticipation of the August grand opening of UConn’s downtown campus.

In late 2016, Kurtin claimed that business had been hurt by an unexplained foul odor, and Nixs stopped making rent payments last year, holding Nitkin responsible for the odor. Nitkin sought eviction in November 2016; and Kurtin responded with a lawsuit that argued Nitkin failed to correct the odor.

In April, Kurtin said the restaurant had made changes to its ventilation system that appeared to have taken care of the odor problems.

Nixs’ former South Windsor location, which opened at the Promenade Shops at Evergreen Walk in late 2015, closed in the spring of 2017.

Courant business reporter Kenneth Gosselin contributed to this report.