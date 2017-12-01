Nitrodragon at LV Mall: Breathe smoke while you eat cereal snack

At the Lehigh Valley Mall, you can snack like a dragon.

Nitrodragon is the latest food craze. It’s a fruity puffed cereal that’s flash-frozen with liquid nitrogen. When you pop one of these into your mouth, thick fog pours out of your nose and mouth. (Get your phones ready for video.)

The only Pennsylvania location for the company is at a stand near the Starbucks in the center of the Lehigh Valley Mall.

Here’s how it works: The brightly colored puffs are tossed in liquid nitrogen, which is at a temperature of -200 degrees, and then put into a serving cup. The cup has a cardboard sleeve, and you must be careful to hold it there.

Using a skewer, you pop one of the puffs into your mouth. The reaction of the frozen treat hitting your hot mouth creates a fog that billows out your mouth and nose. You can take loads of photos and videos of yourself as fog pours from your sinuses.

I spotted this stand while at the mall recently with my daughter, Clare, and her friend. Being 12-year-olds, they were instantly interested when they saw others with fog coming out of their heads. I came back a few days later to investigate further.

Think of this as culinary entertainment, not so much a satisfying snack or dessert. The puffs taste like frozen Froot Loops. A cup, which runs $6.99, is enough to let two or three people try it out.

Here are a few tips if you’re looking to give this a try:

Handling: Handle the cup only at the sleeve and use the skewer to put them in your mouth. Don’t use your hands.

Safety: Do not drink or handle any of the liquid that might be remaining in the bottom of the cup.

Be quick: You have about two or three minutes till the puffs get too warm to make the smoke effects.

Best effects: You want to chew the puffs while breathing out the vapor. If you have a head cold, (as I learned) the effect will be muted.

Dental issues? If you have a sensitive tooth or gum, think about that carefully before you pop a puff into your mouth. Not sure if I’d let my child try this if she or he had braces.

DETAILS

Nitrodragon

What: Brightly colored cereal puffs that are flash frozen using liquid nitrogen

Where: Near Starbucks, center, lower level, Lehigh Valley Mall

How much: $6.99

Info: @nitrodragon.pa on Facebook, Instagram, @nitro_breath.pa on Twitter; nitro.dragon.pa on Snapchat

jsheehan@mcall.com

Twitter @jenwsheehan

610-820-6628