NightPro Announces Landmark Partnership with Omnivore

NightPro Integrates with Omnivore to Provide Venues with Real-Time POS Data

Boston, MA (RestaurantNews.com) NightPro, a real-time online reservations and venue management software for nightclubs, lounges, bars and events, announced today a new partnership with digital restaurant commerce solution provider Omnivore.

Omnivore’s platform enables a single API integration for NightPro to facilitate connections to multiple point-of-sale (POS) systems including Micros, Squirrel, Maitre’D, and Veloce. This partnership will enable NightPro’s hundreds of clients worldwide to streamline their business from top to bottom, eliminating errors, enhancing the security of data, improving guest experiences, and much more.

“NightPro’s POS integration with Omnivore will allow our venue partners to sync real-time spends and itemized receipts to customers and reservations in NightPro, helping them to drive sales, provide excellent customer service, and run their operations more efficiently and effectively,” said Kyla Moore, NightPro CEO. “I am very excited for our venue partners to utilize this new feature.”

Tim Officer, NightPro CTO, echoed her sentiment by saying, “The Omnivore team made it easy for us to plug into so many different POS systems. We are looking forward to growing our portfolio of venue partners with them.”

“This is one more example of how Omnivore is able to further advance the hospitality industry with the digitization of restaurant and entertainment commerce,” said Omnivore CEO & Co-Founder Mike Wior. “Restaurants and nightlife venues alike want seamless end-to-end solutions, with real-time engagement opportunities. Omnivore was designed to bridge those gaps. Through this partnership with NightPro, we will be able to help in providing an overall better value to the customer.”

In celebration of this new partnership, NightPro will be offering a special introductory rate for current clients interested in enabling POS integration with NightPro at their venue(s).

About NightPro



Acquired by nightlife booking app Tablelist in 2016, NightPro is a leading venue management system for the nightlife industry. NightPro is trusted by top clients around the world, including sbe, BNEG, 1Oak, Riot HG, and many more, to deliver the tools they need to make the most out of their venue, including the ability to sell and manage VIP tables, tickets, packages, and their guest lists. The simple, all-in-one platform supports features like instant bookings, payment links, website integrations, event and sales tracking links, and chargeback protection using iOS, Android, and Web. For more information or to set up a free demo, please visit http://www.nightpro.co.

About Omnivore



Omnivore empowers restaurant brands to digitize their guest and operational experience in a meaningful and sustainable way. The company delivers an end-to-end suite of solutions built on data and insights that help optimize the essential elements of the digital restaurant experience; digital ordering, digital payment, third party delivery, reservations, rewards, guest insights, labor and analytics. All completely integrated into the restaurant POS system for operational efficiency, future agility and leveraging of data. For more information, visit omnivore.io.

Contact:

Sydney Gitelis

No Limit Agency

312-526-3996

sydney@nolimitagency.com