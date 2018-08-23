Night Market brings diverse foods to Chicago's lakefront this weekend

Chicago Tribune’s Food Bowl — a three-week festival celebrating the city’s vibrant food scene — culminates this weekend with a grand finale, Night Market, a three-night outdoor food extravaganza along the lakeshore path.

Night Market on Friday, Saturday and Sunday brings food and drink from Chicago restaurants to Lakefront Green, the wide swath of land reclaimed from Lake Michigan, just outside Theater on the Lake, where Fullerton Avenue meets the shore. Representing the city’s diverse flavors, restaurants and their offerings include: grilled rib-eye and corn from the Pilsen Vietnamese restaurant HaiSous; Vietnamese cold brew and honey graham latte from Kyoto Black Coffee; a gelato and doughnut sandwich on a stick from Black Dog Gelato; hot chicken sandwich and collard greens by BJ’s Market Nashville; several raclette dishes by Baked Cheese Haus; and jerk chicken, puff puff (Nigerian doughnuts) and suya (Nigerian grilled skirt steak) from Iyanze Bar. Plus, dishes from Kizuki Ramen, Edge of Sweetness, Taco Joint, Harold’s Chicken and Nancy’s Pizza.

Oh, and Chop Shop is trying to set a world record of most meatballs served in a day, using as a vehicle a meatball slider (Saturday only). So, maybe help them with that?

Also expect live entertainment from the likes of Dave Mata and Matt Roan, and lawn games.

Free admission, with suggested donation of $5; vendors will charge individually for food and drink. 3-10 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Lakefront Green at Theater on the Lake.

For more information, visit ctfoodbowl.com.

