Nigerian restaurant Suya Spot to open new location in Owings Mills

From www.baltimoresun.com by Wesley Case
Suya Spot, the Nigerian-inspired restaurant in Randallstown, will open a new location in Owings Mills next month.

Located at the mixed-use development known as Metro Centre, the restaurant will open in mid-June, according to a news release.

Fola Jinadu, owner and founder, opened the first Suya Spot in late 2015, serving different versions of the restaurant's namesake - Suya, a popular meat skewer from West Africa - along with items like catfish pepper soup, nkwobi (cow foot) and snail. Many of the recipes use yagi spice, according to the release, a flavoring spice that Jinadu imports from Nigeria.

Suya Spot joins other eateries at Metro Centre including Eggspectation, Fractured Prune and Times Square Kitchen. World of Beer, the craft-beer bar chain, is expected to open within the next several weeks, the release stated.

For more information, go to suyaspot.us.

