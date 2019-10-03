Next Stop on Pie Five’s Pizza Passport Sweepstakes: Italian Chicken

Fast-casual pizza brand is giving away a seven-night European cruise for two; enter to win through Dec. 30

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) October is National Pizza Month and Pie Five Pizza is continuing its journey around the world with the debut of its newest international pizza and salad – Italian Chicken.

Beginning Oct. 7, guests can take their taste buds on an adventure with the robust flavors of ranch blended with roasted red peppers, topped with seasoned chicken, a blend of veggies and two cheeses. Try it as a pizza or as a salad!

That’s not all; guests are also invited to enter for the chance to win a seven-night European cruise for two. How? Simply download the Pie Five app and be entered to win. Plus, every signature pizza or salad purchased through the app will count as an additional entry into the sweepstakes. It’s as easy as … pie.

“The Italian Chicken pizza and salad feature the perfect combination of ingredients for a delicious sweet a savory meal,” said Christina Coy, vice president of marketing for Pie Five. “It’s the ideal pizza to enjoy during National Pizza Month, but don’t forget the best part about Pie Five is that you can customize your pizza to make it your own! In addition to this exciting limited-time offer, we can’t wait to send two pizza-loving guests to Europe!”

The Italian Chicken is only available through Nov. 18, but fans can still enter the sweepstakes through Dec. 30. Pie Five will announce the next Pizza Passport flavor in November, so stay tuned by joining the Circle of Crust and using the app.

Pie Five’s fast-casual concept provides guests with a fully customizable experience from start to finish. With more than 30 fresh toppings, six savory sauces and five crust choices, there’s a delicious pairing to match every guest’s preference. In addition to offering low-carb Cauliflower Crust, Pie Five accommodates dietary restrictions with its gluten-free crust and vegan cheese options.

For more information on Pie Five's locations, please visit the Pie Five location finder.

About Pie Five Pizza

Dallas-based Pie Five Pizza is a subsidiary of Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE). Rave owns, franchises and supplies more than 250 Pie Five and Pizza Inn restaurants operating domestically and internationally. Pie Five Pizza is the leading brand in the rapidly growing fast casual pizza space, offering individual handcrafted pizzas with fresh ingredients made to order in less than five minutes. The brand was named among Fast Casual’s Top “Movers & Shakers” for three consecutive years, 2015 “Best Franchise Deal” by QSR Magazine, 2012 Hot Concepts winner by Nation’s Restaurant News and one of “10 Hot New Restaurant Chains from Established Brands” by Forbes.com. For more information, please visit PieFivePizza.com.

